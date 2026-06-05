Toyota and Lexus recall more than 6,000 vehicles in SA

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The RAV4 forms part of the product recall affecting Toyota and Lexus models.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers of product safety recalls issued by Toyota South Africa Motors and Lexus South Africa Motors.

The recalls affect 4,858 Toyota vehicles and 1,667 Lexus vehicles sold nationally (6,525 vehicles in total). The affected vehicles are Toyota Crown Land Cruiser 300, Land Cruiser Prado, RAV4 and BZ4X, which were made available for sale between 2022 and 2025.

Lexus is recalling the following models: Lexus ES, GX, LC500, LX500/700, LX600/500d, NX, RX, RZ and LUX vehicles. The affected vehicles were sold between 2021 and 2025.

The LC500 is one of the Lexus vehicles affected. (Supplied)

The vehicles are equipped with a parking assist electronic control unit (ECU), which forms part of the panoramic view monitor system that displays the rear-view camera image. As a result, drivers may not have a clear view of the area behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a collision or accident during a backing event.

The supplier identified that the software in the parking assist ECU may cause the rear-view image to briefly freeze when reverse gear is selected shortly after the vehicle is started. In some instances, the rear-view image may fail to display entirely.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to any authorised Toyota or Lexus dealership for inspection. A necessary software update or repair will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.