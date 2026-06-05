Toyota Corolla Cross-based bakkie spotted being tested in Brazil

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An AI rendering of what the production-ready Corolla Cross double-cab pickup might look like.

It appears Toyota is working on a new double-cab unibody pickup – or bakkie – based on its popular Corolla Cross.

According to a report published by Brazilian motoring website BlogAuto, a heavily camouflaged prototype has been spotted driving on a highway near São Paulo.

From the front, it looks almost identical to the crossover SUV sold in SA, but from the C-pillar rearwards it replaces the familiar bodywork with a load box that appears capable of carrying around 500kg. Other distinguishing features include a large tailgate with integrated steps, a beltline that slopes upwards towards the rear, roof rails and what appear to be connected taillight clusters.

Powertrain options are rumoured to include a 1.8l flex-fuel hybrid, a 2.0l naturally aspirated petrol engine and a flex-fuel plug-in hybrid.

Toyota Brazil currently manufactures the Corolla Cross SUV at its Sorocaba plant in São Paulo state.

In March 2024, Toyota announced plans to invest 11bn reais (R35.7bn at the time) in its Brazilian operations by 2030. The investment will be rolled out in two phases, with 5bn reais allocated by 2026 and the rest by 2030.

The programme includes the development of new hybrid-flex vehicles, local battery production, factory expansions and the introduction of a new vehicle tailored specifically to the Brazilian market.

Unibody pickups are proving increasingly popular in Brazil, with Volkswagen preparing to launch the Tukan and Renault developing the Niagara. The reported Corolla Cross-based pickup could well be the vehicle referred to in Toyota’s investment plans.

Toyota is expected to reveal the production-ready Corolla Cross pickup in early 2027.