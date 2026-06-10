Haval Jolion and Kia Sonet score poorly in latest Safer Cars for Africa crash tests

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The Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa programme has released the results for two popular crossovers sold in South Africa. And the adult occupant protection scores are low: Haval’s Jolion earned two stars and Kia’s Sonet received one.

Both received three stars for child occupant protection.

Haval offers four airbags in the Jolion range from the basic City model (R348,950) to the Premium (R392,150). From the Super Luxury grade onwards, six airbags are included.

The model tested was equipped with four airbags and featured electronic stability control (ESC).

The results for the Jolion revealed the following:

The frontal impact showed good protection to the head, neck and chest. Knee protection was marginal.

The side movable barrier test showed good protection.

The side pole test was not conducted because side head protection airbags are not fitted as standard.

ESC is fitted as standard and meets Global NCAP requirements.

Child occupant protection: both child dummies received full protection in the dynamic test, but the lack of proper marking and no passenger airbag disabling switch resulted in a three-star rating.

Kia sells the Sonet from R294,995 for the panel-van model, while the range-topping SX costs R484,995.

Aside from the SX and EX+ (R454,995), which are equipped with six airbags, the rest of the range has two airbags. The two-airbag version was tested. ESC is fitted across the range.

Kia's Sonet, imported from India, earned a single star for adult occupant protection. (Global NCAP)

According to Global NCAP, the Sonet’s results also revealed structural concerns:

The footwell area and bodyshell were unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings.

In the side impact test, poor chest protection limited the adult protection rating to one star, while abdomen protection was rated as adequate.

The side pole test was not conducted because side head protection airbags are not fitted as standard.

Child occupant protection: Both child dummies received full protection in the dynamic test, but the absence of three-point belts in all seating positions, no passenger airbag disabling switch and a low child restraint system (CRS) installation score resulted in a three-star rating.

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AASA), partner to the Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa programme, remarked that the latest results continued a worrying trend.

Last month the organisation tested the two-airbag Toyota Starlet, which received zero stars. The four-airbag Chery Tiggo 7 Pro tested before it received two stars, as did the Toyota Corolla Cross, equipped with five airbags. These vehicles fared poorly, as they offer no standard side head protection.

AASA CEO Bobby Ramagwede said South African motorists should exercise extreme caution when purchasing a new or used entry-level vehicle.

“The Jolion and the Sonet are serious players in [the local market], with sales numbers of the Jolion range averaging approximately 1,200 units per month this year, alongside the Sonet with a significant 800 units per month billing,” said Ramagwede.

“The apathy being shown by local OEMs regarding the remedying of past test results is also quite telling. We are awaiting meaningful actions to ranges of vehicles tested recently, be these in the announcement of additional safety added to the spec of the entry-level vehicle, the discontinuation of the entry-level model in the wake of the safer next-up model in the range or, in the case of major structural flaws, the consumer being availed of options that exist within other model ranges.

“We welcome feedback from Hyundai regarding the Grand i10, Toyota regarding the Starlet and Corolla Cross, and Chery regarding the Tiggo 7 Pro, per recent announcements. We cannot continue to put a price on a life.”

Global NCAP supported Ramagwede’s view.

“It is unacceptable that global manufacturers continue to sell cars in Africa with safety standards they would never offer in markets like Europe. The Kia Sonet’s one-star result and the GWM Haval Jolion’s two-star result show how far the industry still has to go. Side head protection airbags should be standard on every new car in every market. African motorists deserve the same life-saving protection as drivers in the rest of the world.”

Read the full break-down on the Global NCAP website.

Sowetan