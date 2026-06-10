LAUNCH | 2026 Toyota RAV4 marks leap in refinement

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At the launch of the new RAV4, Toyota executives acknowledged it would be imprudent to dismiss the increasing number of Chinese rivals in the segment.

But the Japanese brand, which has enjoyed uninterrupted market leadership for decades, remains confident that its vehicles’ proven durability and expansive dealership network will continue to secure South African consumers’ loyalty.

The 2026 RAV4 has matured considerably, a far cry from its dinky progenitor, which was a pioneer of the compact sport-utility vehicle genre. In its original form it was sold as a three-door, but now it is exclusively a five-door C-segment model, whose rivals include the Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. From China, it faces competition in the form of the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Haval H6 and others.

According to Toyota, more than 15m RAV4’s have been sold since 1994. Not only has the RAV4 grown in dimensions and market position, the pricing of the new vehicle has also grown.

The range begins at R770,500 for the basic GX model, which is a hybrid electric vehicle, while the range-topping plug-in hybrid electric vehicle costs R1,043,900. There is one non-hybrid model in middle-tier VX trim for R799,900 — a version pitched at buyers who are not yet on-board with partial electrification and prefer a simpler, more traditional powertrain.

A more upmarket interior that still blends traditional tactility with digitisation. (Toyota SA)

We spent time with the hybrid electric vehicle models in VX and GR-S grades, as well as the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. But in the latter’s case, the battery was depleted, and the launch-planning logistics meant there was little time to recharge it to completion. We will be conducting a full test of the car in Johannesburg in the next quarter.

The GR-S is the sportiest-looking of the RAV4 range. It wears a distinctive body kit, which comprises aggressive front and rear bumper designs, a roof-mounted spoiler insert, plus 20-inch alloy wheels. Suspension tuning is also on the firmer side, with a slightly reduced ride height.

Much like the Corolla GR-S, this execution is about dazzling looks, more than outright performance. The 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine, combined with electric support, offers 137kW/221Nm. Toyota claims the hybrid system can offer a burst of up to 163kW. You could almost think of it as akin to an overboost function in a turbocharged car. Transmission is dealt with by the continuously variable automatic gearbox.

As a regular reader, by now you are well aware of the pitfalls (droning acoustics, elastic power delivery) and perks (simplicity and longevity) of such a gearbox. Toyota has made it part of their recipe, and if you want a RAV4, there is no other option.

This is its weakest link, but in just about every other aspect, the model marks a considerable leap. Particularly where overall refinement is concerned. Setting off from Cape Town airport amid heavy, blustery rain, the RAV4 felt cocoon-like with its generous deployment of insulation materials, plush surfaces and heated seats.

Stocky rear profile belies a commodious boot and ample rear occupant space. (Toyota SA)

The racy exterior theme of the GR-S translates inside the cabin, with aluminium pedals, red trimmings, sportier front seats and model-specific badging.

Certain design elements were borrowed from the Land Cruiser Prado; the fascia looks familiar, and so does the three-spoke steering wheel. You will notice appointments never experienced in previous RAV4 models, like the fitment of a sunroof.

Ahead of the driver sits a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, replacing the previous traditional analogue type. The GR-S benefits from a 12.9-inch touchscreen display. The layout and clarity are commendable, but our vehicle seemed to have some hiccups when pairing with Android Auto in order to make use of a pre-configured route guide via Google Maps. It reset itself almost five times, and the map insisted that we were located in Johannesburg.

Strangely, the VX model we hopped into later that day worked seamlessly and did not exhibit the same issues. Our route included twisty mountain bends and quicker sections of secluded, open-road, which the RAV4 tackled without breaking a sweat.

Gradual evolution rather than radical change has always been a Toyota hallmark when it comes to product development. And it is much the same with the latest RAV4, when contrasted against the past two iterations. There is more polish this time around, culminating in a product that feels more upmarket than before.