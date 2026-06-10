New Toyota Hilux local pricing and specs revealed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Hilux gets a sharper front end with distinctive LED daytime running lights.

Toyota South Africa has announced local pricing for its new ninth-generation Hilux.

Set to make its market debut later this month, the Japanese marque’s popular pickup will initially be available in Xtra Cab and Double Cab guise, with a Single Cab variant expected to join the range at a later stage.

From launch, the Xtra Cab variant will be available exclusively in Raider X specification, while the Double Cab will be offered in SRX, Raider and flagship Legend trim.

Aimed at budget-conscious buyers looking for a dependable workhorse, the entry-level SRX rides on 17-inch steel wheels and comes fitted with LED headlights and daytime running lights, LED front foglamps, electrically folding side mirrors, a sharkfin antenna and side steps.

4x2 models are equipped with a limited-slip rear differential while 4x4 models get a locking rear differential. (Toy)

The cabin features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a reverse camera, an analogue instrument cluster, a urethane multifunction steering wheel, fabric seat upholstery, electric windows, four loudspeakers, manual air conditioning, two USB-C ports and dual 12V accessory sockets.

Standard safety features include ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability control and seven airbags comprising side, curtain, driver, passenger and driver-knee airbags.

The mid-tier Raider builds on the SRX’s specification with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlight levelling, gloss-black mirror caps and door handles, and LED taillight clusters.

The interior gains push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, silver door handles, wireless charging, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a leather gear lever and four USB-C ports. Toyota has also fitted a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system linked to eight loudspeakers.

The Xtra Cab is available exclusively in Raider X specification. (Toy)

Additional safety aids include cruise control, downhill assist control, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors and Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system.

The Xtra Cab Raider X is largely comparable to its Double Cab Raider sibling but adds a panoramic view camera system, leather seat upholstery, electrochromatic rear-view mirror, privacy glass, 18-inch alloy wheels and overfenders.

It also gains an electric handbrake and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. This active driver assistance suite comprises enhanced pre-crash warning and braking, intersection collision avoidance, emergency steering assist, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist and proactive driving assist.

It also includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit assist, automatic high beam and adaptive cruise control.

All new Hilux models have a braked towing capacity of 3,500kg. (Toyota)

Capping the ninth-generation Hilux range is the Legend. Equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, it features a front spoiler, a black rear styling bar mounted behind the cab, side mirrors with integrated indicators and full privacy glass.

Like the Raider X, it also benefits from a panoramic view camera system, leather seat upholstery, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, an electric handbrake and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Additional standard features include push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging and four USB-C ports. While the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is retained, the 12.3-inch infotainment system is paired with a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

The colour palette comprises Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Ash Grey, Attitude Black, Oxide Bronze, Arizona Red, Platinum White Pearl and Desert Gold Metallic.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system are standard on the Raider, Raider X and Legend. (Toy)

From launch, the entire ninth-generation Hilux range is powered by Toyota’s 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine producing 150kW and 500Nm of torque, with range-topping Legend models benefiting from the addition of 48V mild-hybrid technology. Power is sent through a six-speed automatic transmission.

All models can be specified with either 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains, except for the Double Cab Raider, which is offered exclusively in 4x4 form.

TimesLIVE Motoring will soon be attending the Hilux media launch, so stay tuned for our first drive impressions.

Pricing

Xtra Cab

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider X: R751,800

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider X 4x4: R842,200

Double Cab

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 SRX: R658,500

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 SRX 4x4: R764,100

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4x4: R892,900

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Legend: R945,500

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Legend 4x4: R999,900

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-service/90,000km service plan.