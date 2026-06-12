Lepas L6 pre-orders open in South Africa on June 12

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Lepas South Africa will open pre-orders for its new L6 SUV at 9am on June 12.

The newcomer joins the recently launched L4 in the Chinese brand’s local line-up and will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 108kW and 285Nm of torque. The Chinese brand — a subsidiary of Chery — is positioning the mid-size SUV against rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, BYD Sealion 5, Hyundai Tucson, Haval H6, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max and Volkswagen Tiguan, among others.

The company said the first 200 customers to place a pre-order will qualify for an Early Bird Offer, details of which will be revealed when the order books open. Lepas added that no purchase commitment is required at the pre-order stage and deposits will remain refundable until customers have completed a test drive.

Previewed at this year’s Beijing Motor Show, the L6 comes equipped with a range of standard features, including a 540º HD surround-view camera system, 22 Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functions, 19-inch alloy wheels, a power tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Customers can also look forward to a 10-year/one-million-kilometre transferable engine warranty.

Full pricing and specifications are expected to be announced closer to the vehicle’s market launch. Pre-orders will be accepted through the Lepas South Africa website from 9am on Friday.