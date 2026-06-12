New BYD Atto 2 launched as South Africa’s cheapest plug-in hybrid

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The BYD Atto 2 is available in two versions.

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BYD Auto South Africa has introduced the new Atto 2 DM-i as the country’s cheapest plug-in hybrid car. The front-wheel drive compact SUV brings the Chinese manufacturer’s hybrid technology to one of the most competitive segments.

Designed for urban commuters and families seeking lower running costs without fully transitioning to battery-electric vehicles, the car combines BYD’s DM-i Super Hybrid system with its Blade Battery technology.

The powertrain pairs a 1.5l petrol engine with an electric motor, offering a claimed driving range of up to 930km, a pure electric range of 40km and an average fuel consumption of 5.1l/100km. The petrol engine delivers outputs of 72kW and 122Nm, with the electric motor mustering 145kW and 300Nm.

BYD claims a 9.1 second 0-100km sprint and a 180km/h top speed for the Atto 2 DM-i.

At 4,330mm in length, the Atto 2 competes against rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Chery Tiggo Cross, Jaecoo J5 and Volkswagen Taigo.

Inside, the Atto 2 DM-i features a rotating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and start, and a suite of driver assistance and safety systems.

The Atto 2 DM-i features a rotating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (BYD)

Two derivatives are available locally: the R449,900 Comfort and the range-topping R489,900 Dynamic. Both models include panoramic sunroofs, wireless connectivity and advanced safety features. The Dynamic version adds premium synthetic leather upholstery, a 50W wireless charging pad, adaptive cruise control, a 360° camera system, front parking sensors, electric driver seat adjustment and rain-sensing wipers, among other features.

Steve Chang, MD of BYD Auto South Africa, said: “The introduction of the Atto 2 DM-i is another significant step in BYD’s mission to accelerate the transition towards smarter and more sustainable mobility in South Africa.”