Xiaomi files for new extended-range EV

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xiaomi has filed with regulators to add an extended-range EV to its lineup, according to a notice from the industry ministry on Wednesday.
The addition is subject to regulatory approval after a public comment period which runs until June 17.
The late EV entrant, which has rapidly emerged as a strong rival to established brands including Tesla, currently offers the battery-powered SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV.
Reuters
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