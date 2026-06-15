BMW M Concept Neue Klasse previews the future electric M3

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BMW M has unveiled its striking Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, providing an indication of how the performance brand intends to blend electrification with its motorsport heritage.

The concept car previews the future design direction of BMW M’s next generation of high-performance electric vehicles, combining dramatic styling, advanced electric drivetrain technology and sustainable materials.

It’s essentially a prototype M version of the future electric M3.

Powerful proportions with wide wheel arches define the unmistakable BMW M character. (Enes Kucevic)

Presented at the world’s most famous endurance race, the concept underscores BMW M’s long-standing philosophy of transferring racetrack technology to road-going vehicles. The company describes the car as a bridge between its motorsport roots and an all-electric future.

“The new BMW M design language forms the expressive spearhead of the Neue Klasse — determined and purposeful,” said Oliver Heilmer, head of design for BMW Compact Class, Neue Klasse and BMW M.

The concept’s muscular proportions, wide wheel arches and pronounced shoulder line create an unmistakably aggressive stance. Aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced through M-specific features including redesigned aero mirrors, a prominent bonnet air outlet to cool the electric drivetrain and a distinctive shark-nose front end.

A new lighting signature also makes its debut. Yellow headlamps, inspired by GT racing cars and BMW’s M Hybrid V8 race car, are expected to become a hallmark of future BMW M models. Additional three-dimensional “track lights” integrated into the front and rear bumpers reinforce the motorsport connection.

The concept introduces a trimaran-inspired bumper design, while a ducktail rear spoiler and floating diffuser contribute to aerodynamic performance and increased downforce.

BMW has also incorporated natural fibre materials throughout the vehicle, including the front splitter, bonnet vent and diffuser. These lightweight, sustainable materials appear alongside a newly developed Monza Red metallic paint finish and red-and-blue centre-lock wheels that reference BMW M’s racing pedigree.

Inside, the cabin is focused on the driving experience with four newly developed bucket seats that feature integrated natural fibre structures and are upholstered in a two-tone combination of Bathurst Blue and Berry Red Merino leather. Red five-point harnesses and extensive use of black nubuck leather further enhance the performance-focused ambience.

Beneath the dramatic bodywork lies BMW M’s next-generation electric performance technology. The BMW M eDrive system combines four electric motors with a central control system called BMW M Dynamic Performance Control, managed by a high-performance computer known as the “Heart of Joy”.

New bucket seats integrate structural elements made from natural fibre. (Enes Kucevic)

BMW says M Dynamic Performance Control enables precise wheel-by-wheel control of power delivery and braking, improving traction, agility and energy recuperation while enhancing safety and track performance.

The concept uses the Neue Klasse platform’s 800V electrical architecture and a battery pack exceeding 100kWh. BMW says specially optimised sixth-generation cylindrical battery cells will deliver higher performance during acceleration and charging, while the battery’s structural integration into the chassis contributes to improved driving dynamics.

“Even in the new all-electric era, we continue the M-typical tradition of transferring technological innovations and defining design features directly from motorsport into series production,” said BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel.