Jaecoo expands J5 range in South Africa with hybrid and electric models

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Chinese carmaker Jaecoo will expand its South African J5 compact SUV line-up in August with the addition of hybrid and fully electric derivatives, as the brand strengthens its presence in the country’s growing electrified vehicle market.

The new J5 SHS hybrid and J5 BEV electric models will join the existing petrol-powered range, giving buyers a choice of internal combustion, hybrid and battery-electric powertrains.

The J5 EV's battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in 28 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger. (Chery)

The J5 SHS combines a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with Jaecoo’s dedicated hybrid transmission system, producing outputs of 165kW and 295Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels.

Jaecoo claims fuel consumption of 5.3l 100km, translating to a theoretical driving range of more than 900km on a tank of fuel. A 1.83kWh battery enables electric-only operation at low speeds and in stop-start traffic before the petrol engine takes over when required.

The hybrid model will be offered with a lengthy standard equipment list that includes black leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, power-adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic moonroof, power-operated tailgate, dual-zone climate control and a six-speaker audio system.

Driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking will also be standard.

Arriving alongside the hybrid model, the J5 BEV will become Jaecoo’s first fully electric vehicle in South Africa. Power comes from a 58.9kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack feeding a front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that develops 155kW and 288Nm.

The company says the battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in 28 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger, with a maximum charging rate of 130kW. Driving range and energy consumption figures will be announced closer to launch.

Like the hybrid variant, the electric J5 will feature a high level of standard features, although it upgrades the audio system to an eight-speaker setup. A comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies will also be included.

Pricing and full local specifications will be announced closer to the August launch.