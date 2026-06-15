New Mercedes CLA 200 debuts in SA with fresh tech and hybrid assistance

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The Mercedes-Benz has lofty ambitions for its CLA. Picture:

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has announced the start of sales of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200. The premium compact sedan arrived at authorised retailers on Friday.

The reigning 2026 European Car of the Year arrives as a single-range model with more space and refinement and a new, more efficiency-orientated engine compared with its predecessor.

The CLA 200 will sprint from 0–100 km/h in 8.0 seconds. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

It’s powered by a hybrid 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V electric motor inside the new eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. Output is 120kW and 250Nm driving the front wheels only, rated with a 0–100 km/h sprint in 8.0 seconds. Fuel consumption is claimed at 5.4l/100km.

Comfort amenities to be expected include a free-standing MBUX Superscreen that spans the dashboard, blending a high-resolution 10.25″ driver’s instrument cluster and a 14″ central display with touch operation integrated with the brand’s fourth generation of the MBUX system, combining generative artificial intelligence from Microsoft and Google. Expect ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing, too.

Comfort amenities to be expected include a free-standing MBUX Superscreen that spans the dashboard (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Cup holders, a wireless smartphone charging pad, a single-piece panoramic glass roof and over-the-air updates and other regular features complete the list. The company indicates that more models will be introduced in time.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 is on sale for R937,000 and sold as standard with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.