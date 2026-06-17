Porsche backs rhino conservation with Black Mambas rapid response vehicle

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Porsche South Africa has donated a specially modified Cayenne to the Black Mambas project, where it will serve as the organisation’s first dedicated “rapid response” vehicle.

Formed in 2013, the Black Mambas are the world’s first all-female, unarmed anti-poaching unit helping to protect rhino populations in the Greater Kruger region of South Africa. Their work focuses on prevention, monitoring for signs of illegal activity, and removing snare traps.

The Cayenne has been upgraded with a host of modifications including beefed-up suspension and underbody protection. (Porsche)

The group patrols an area of about 20,000ha in northeastern South Africa. While the vast majority of patrols are carried out on foot, vehicles play a critical support role. Porsche South Africa and the Porsche Middle East and Africa regional office collaborated to provide a permanent, fit-for-purpose vehicle to support the group’s conservation efforts.

To meet those demands, Porsche Centre Johannesburg prepared the second-generation Cayenne as a dedicated rapid response unit capable of operating in the challenging terrain of the Greater Kruger. Alongside the adjacent Kruger National Park, this area is home to the world’s largest rhino population.

Suspension upgrades improve off-road performance, while underbody protection safeguards critical components from damage. A bull bar and spotlights allow for safer operation during night patrols.

Warden Craig Spencer says the Cayenne has transformed the way the Black Mambas work. (Por)

Yokohama off-road tyres provide grip in uneven terrain, while a roof rack carries a full-size spare wheel and additional equipment. Water tanks were also installed to support the patrol dogs that often accompany the teams. Finished with camouflage and reflective markings, the SUV is already in full-time operation.

“This vehicle has transformed the way the Black Mambas work,” said Craig Spencer, warden of the Olifants West Region, executive director of Transfrontier Africa NPC, and founder of The Black Mambas.

“It allows us to respond faster, cover more ground, and be present where we are needed most. Before, reaching certain areas could take too long, and unreliable vehicles made our job harder. Now, we can move across the reserve rapidly and with consistency. It has strengthened our ability to protect this landscape, and it gives us the tools we need to continue this mission to protect the rhinos every day.”