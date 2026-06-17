REVIEW | Haval H6 improves as a plug-in hybrid offering

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It has been interesting to see the evolution of the Haval brand. Back in 2017 we had our first taste of the marque, a spin-off from the Great Wall Motors (GWM) giant.

Haval inaugurated itself with the release of the H2, a C-segment sport-utility vehicle (SUV) that appeared to draw a great deal from the likes of the Audi Q5.

So, what were my first impressions after sampling the car for a review on Ignition TV?

Pleasant enough − and priced competitively − but there was still room for improvement. The styling and cabin design were blatant copies of Teutonic counterparts (in appearance but not quality), but it was laden with features and undercut similarly-sized prospects of the time from a cost perspective. In 2019 a facelift came about which offered enhanced styling, but the mechanics were unchanged. At the heart of the Haval H2 remained a 1.5l turbocharged-petrol unit.

Bold GWM lettering stands out on the tailgate. (Brenwin Naidu)

But the game-changer for the brand — and for the Chinese breed as a whole — came in 2021 with the release of the Haval Jolion. It looked similar to a Volvo XC60, but smaller, while its cabin mirrored that of premium German and British options. The gear selector resembled the rotary type found in Land Rover products.

As with the H2, it was generously equipped and priced to grab attention. It soon became a popular sight on local roads and remains so to this day, although recent Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa crash test results have blemished some of its lustre, with a two-star rating.

Side profile is uncluttered, with a VW-like sense of elegance. (Brenwin Naidu)

After the Jolion came the Haval H6, which built on the characteristics of its smaller sibling. It almost felt premium in certain aspects. The styling was elegant and Eurocentric, while the cabin emulated certain textures of Teutonic counterparts.

Like the Jolion, it soon became a strong sales performer for GWM. The H6 range evolved since the initial 2021 introduction, gaining electrified versions, including a sportier GT model with a sloping roofline. Recently GWM added a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version to the standard H6 body format.

The PHEV derivatives are positioned at the top of the H6 range. Both models are of the ultra-luxury grade, from R699,900 to R749,900 for the all-wheel-drive Hi4 model. This includes a seven-year/200,000km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/150,000km battery warranty, and a seven-year/75,000km service plan.

High-quality cabin blends large infotainment screen and soft-textured surfaces. (Brenwin Naidu)

In typical Chinese brand fashion, this value-for-money aspect is what sets it apart. Consider, for instance, that the Toyota RAV4 PHEV derivative launched last week costs over R1m. On the outside it looks like the H6, you know. From the wide grille design to the conservative, somewhat generic profile, it does not shout about its PHEV status.

The model has a 19.1kWh battery, which will enable a claimed fully electric range of 106km or 100km for the Hi4. Consumption in the Hi4 is also marginally greater at a quoted 1.1l/100km (with the battery charged) versus 1.0l/100km in the two-wheel drive car.

Clever packaging enables a near-flat rear floor. (Brenwin Naidu)

Without sole reliance on the electric motor, the Hi4 has a claimed consumption of 5.3l/100km and the two-wheel drive car sips 5.0l/100km. The combined power outputs between the two models are also different, although both use the same 1.5l turbocharged petrol with 110kW/240Nm.

The Hi4 has a more powerful electric motor (150kW/520Nm) compared to 130kW/300Nm in the front-wheel drive car. That makes the all-wheel-drive version quite the sprinter, with a purported 0-100km/h time of just 4.8 seconds. But the two-wheel drive version we sampled hardly feels lethargic, dispatching the run in 7.8 seconds.

Commodious rear boot is able to accommodate most items. (Brenwin Naidu)

My last encounter with the H6 line before this was the punchy coupé-esque GT model, although it is yet to benefit from the upgrades applied to the regular-body H6. This updated H6 feels like a significant enhancement behind the wheel, with more luxurious materials, a larger infotainment screen and a thicker steering wheel.

Being the ultra-luxury grade, there are no omissions on the list of features. From a panoramic roof to six airbags and a 540-degree camera, it is all present. The H6 was already a decent family vehicle. Now with the addition of the PHEV, it will strike a chord with buyers who want to embrace progressive electric technology without breaking the bank.