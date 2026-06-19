At Hong Kong auto show, China carmakers target wealthy in right-hand-drive markets

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Chinese carmakers are speeding into right-hand drive markets from Australia to Southeast Asia, challenging long-dominant Japanese car companies with premium electric vehicles aimed at affluent consumers as growth at home slows.

However, at the Hong Kong auto show that opened on Thursday, the industry’s ambitions were met with subdued participation.

With the city under its highest rain alert, the first day was far from crowded, with a handful of students milling around the floor along with a small group of influencers. But a dozen Chinese brands pressed ahead with their presentations.

Carmakers including BYD, Zeekr, Hongqi and MG used the show to unveil products and strategies for overseas markets focused on well-to-do consumers in markets long dominated by Japanese companies such as Toyota.

The push comes as China’s domestic vehicle market weakens, intensifying pressure on carmakers to expand abroad. BMW earlier this week cut its 2026 outlook, citing a faster downturn in China.

High oil costs since March have rejuvenated China’s EV sector, sparking fresh global interest and creating opportunities for Chinese automakers — Paul Gong, UBS analyst

Dongfeng Motor said it would roll out 55 models in the next five years in overseas markets.

For decades, Hong Kong’s streets were dominated by Japanese cars, with the Toyota Crown Comfort serving as the city’s workhorse taxi and the Toyota Alphard a favoured choice among celebrities and wealthy people.

However, with EVs accounting for more than 80% of all registered new private cars in Hong Kong in the first four months, Chinese brands such as BYD, GAC Aion, Zeekr and Denza are gaining traction, outpacing Japanese competitors in fleet and luxury segments, according to data compiled by the Hong Kong transport department.

BYD has established a significant foothold in Hong Kong’s taxi fleets, replacing some Toyota models, while Zeekr’s 009 and Denza’s D9 combined have outsold the Alphard in the first four months, becoming the vehicles of choice for the city’s elite, data from the Hong Kong government showed.

“High oil costs since March have rejuvenated China’s EV sector, sparking fresh global interest and creating opportunities for Chinese automakers,” said UBS analyst Paul Gong.

Oil prices have surged since the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February, though they have eased this week as details emerged about an interim deal to end the conflict.

As Chinese brands cement their positions in the mass-market EV sector, they are increasingly targeting premium and luxury segments overseas

Data from the China Passenger Car Association showed Toyota’s market share dropped by 1.4% in Southeast Asia and 4.1% in Oceania during the first four months of the year.

At the same time, Chinese carmakers gained ground, with Chery increasing its share by 1.7% in Southeast Asia and BYD capturing 2.5% more of the Oceania market during the same period.

For the six largest countries in Asean, for example, light vehicle sales came in at 3.28-million in 2024, according to PwC, which added “Chinese automakers are aggressively challenging Japanese dominance” in these markets.

As Chinese brands cement their positions in the mass-market EV sector, they are increasingly targeting premium and luxury segments overseas.

FAW’s Hongqi, a brand known for serving China’s elite, will debut its right-hand drive flagship electric SUV, the E-HS9, along with a new luxury SUV at the Hong Kong auto show.

Meanwhile, Geely’s premium brand, Zeekr, will unveil its flagship 009 Glory and 9X models as part of a “luxury, new prologue” strategy aimed at global consumers.

Reuters