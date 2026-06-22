Geely launches new Coolray in South Africa from R369,900

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Geely has expanded its South African line-up with the launch of the new Coolray, a compact SUV entering one of the country’s hotly contested vehicle segments.

Available in three derivatives, the latest Chinese debutant combines a turbocharged petrol engine with a generous list of standard features and advanced driver assistance systems. It measures 4,380mm in length, 1,795mm in width and 1,609mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm. Ground clearance is 161mm — enough for some mild gravel travel.

The new model adopts Geely’s latest design language, featuring a large vertical-slat front grille, slim LED headlamps and aerodynamic bumper detailing.

At the rear, the Coolray gets twin-pod LED taillamps, diffuser-style lower trim and a sculpted bumper, while the flagship Vertex derivative adds a large rear wing and unique “S” badging.

Available exterior paint colours include white, grey, silver, green and red. Vanguard and Vertex derivatives offer the option of a contrasting two-tone roof.

Vertex derivative adds a large rear wing and unique “S” badging. (GEELY SA)

Powering the Coolray range is a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 128kW and 290Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels.

Performance is reasonably snappy, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.6 seconds, while fuel consumption on the combined cycle is rated at 6.5l/100km, though going on past Chinese vehicle experience we expect the latter to be a fair bit higher in realworld driving conditions — time will tell.

Four selectable drive modes are offered: eco, comfort, sport and adaptive.

Suspension consists of tried and tested MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam set-up at the rear, while braking comes via ventilated front discs and rear disc brakes.

The Coolray is fitted with a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. (GEELY SA)

Inside, the Coolray is fitted with a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard across the range, alongside Bluetooth connectivity and multiple USB ports.

Depending on trim level, buyers can also get wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting, power-adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

Geely says the cabin accommodates five adult occupants and offers 330 litres of luggage capacity, expanding to 1,054 litres with the rear seat backs folded flat.

Safety equipment across the range includes ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring and ISOFIX anchor points on the rear seats.

Flagship Vertex adds a panoramic sunroof. (Geely)

Vanguard and Vertex derivatives receive six airbags, while the Vertex adds a Level 1 advanced driver assistance package comprising adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, intelligent high beam control and traffic jam assist.

The entry-level Nova comes standard with alloy wheels, LED lighting, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a multifunction steering wheel, digital instrumentation and the 14.6-inch infotainment system.

Stepping up to the mid-tier Vanguard adds 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, a six-speaker audio system, a 540º camera system and six airbags.

At the top of the range, the Vertex adds a panoramic sunroof, an electric tailgate, wireless charging and the full suite of driver assistance systems.

Pricing

Coolray Nova: R369,900;

Coolray Vanguard: R399,900;

Coolray Vertex: R429,900.

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/150,000km engine warranty, five-year/50,000km service plan and five years of roadside assistance.