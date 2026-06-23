GM and Lockheed to collaborate on defence projects

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GM Defense, the carmaker’s defence business unit, and Lockheed said the US department of defense facilitated their partnership because of growing demand for additional production capacity.

General Motors and defence company Lockheed Martin are collaborating on projects to strengthen the US manufacturing and defence industrial base, the companies said on Tuesday.

GM Defense, the carmaker’s defence business unit, and Lockheed said the US department of defense facilitated their partnership because of growing demand for additional production capacity.

The companies did not identify specific projects in their statement but said they would focus on the key areas of improving production readiness, strengthening supply chains and boosting efficiency through advanced manufacturing and design.

GM Defense will look at using its laboratories and production facilities for the partnership, said Bruce Brown, its head of strategy. It has also held talks with defence contractor RTX, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Bloomberg News said GM was in talks with RTX and L3Harris on helping the weapons makers boost production, with any tie-up expected to involve work similar to its Lockheed deal.

An L3Harris spokesperson told Reuters the firm was engaging with companies both in the industry and outside in a bid to speed production.

In addition it will invest “billions to modernise and expand our solid rocket motor production facilities and invest heavily in our supply chain”.

RTX declined to comment. GM did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Bloomberg report.

GM is investing $9bn (about R146bn) in capital and $7bn (R113bn) in research and development in its overall business this year but has revealed its allocation to the GM Defense business.

Lockheed is investing $9bn up to 2030 to scale munitions production and upgrade facilities.

It was too early for Lockheed to say what projects it would invest in with GM Defense, said Frank St John, its chief operating officer.

Crosstown rival Ford has said several governments in Europe and North America have discussed with the company how its products can support defence efforts.

Reuters