REVIEW | Why the Volvo ES90 is the best of the brand’s electric range

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The ES90 follows Volvo's lineage of elegant sedans, though the brand thinks of it as a fastback.

The lines of what constitutes a luxury car have been blurred a tad in 2026.

There are a great number of convincing new kids on the block; aspirant emulators of the genre, offering sizable screens, soft-touch materials, well-insulated cabins and clever powertrains.

As the sales charts have proven lately, buyers are not as rigid in their loyalties as they once were and are open to the idea of “Chinese premium” contending with long-held beliefs that only the Europeans could do luxury well.

Swedish marque Volvo has long contended against mainstream German marques, fighting for its spot at the table, but generally appealing to buyers who found themselves unmoved by the Teutonic way of doing things.

Some years ago Volvo got taken over by Chinese giant Geely. And in the South African market, we never really grasped that link, until the Volvo EX30 came to town.

It was the brand’s second all-electric model, but with an identity closely linked to that of the Chinese Zeekr X. A reminder that Zeekr is one of the brands under Geely’s umbrella.

Wider rear track contributes a muscular impression. (Brenwin Naidu)

The EX30 did not feel like a Volvo in the traditional sense. In particular, being behind the wheel indicated a departure from the familiar template of inviting, user-friendly cabin architecture of earlier times.

This junior Swedo-Chinese electric car has had its fair share of issues, including overheating batteries and fire risks, as well as software glitches.

The EX30 was followed-up in South Africa by the big EX90, which offered a far more luxurious experience, but still seemed to have its share of quirks. That included a Lidar system that was prone to frying smartphones (this actually happened at the launch of the car); while its button-less key fob also seemed prone to running flat and denying the driver entry.

So when the ES90 sedan came around recently, my expectations were carefully tempered. The drive earlier this year at the official media introduction proved hassle-free: but would living with it expose similar gremlins to its other siblings?

Well, it seems like they have ironed-out the kinks this time around. Not once did the key fob fail to do its intended job. And since the roof-mounted Lidar system was omitted entirely, no need to worry about frying your smartphone while taking a picture of the car.

And you will take many pictures because it is a handsome piece of design. Less cumbersome than the EX90 SUV and more graceful than the EX30, the sedan body strikes a sweet spot. For the most part, it is typically Scandinavian: understated, elegant.

Cabin befits that of premium marque. (Brenwin Naidu)

At the rear three-quarter, however, it almost has an American-like, hot-rod stance, with a muscular squat and wider track. The front wheels are 245/50/20; while the rears measure 275/45/20. You can have 21-inchers too.

For now there is one derivative on sale, which is the single motor model. The range is set apart in trim and equipment alone from the basic Core R1,590,000; to the middle-tier Plus (R1,655,000) and the range-topping Ultra for R1,795,000. This is the example we had.

Volvo describes the colour as Mulberry Red but in most lighting conditions, it resembles an earthy shade of brown. No complaints from my side, as this charming shade flatters the sophisticated persona of the ES90 and has a distinctive appeal versus the bland shades of grey.

Getting inside, one is greeted by a button-sparse fascia, with just about all functions handled via the infotainment screen. That was an overwhelming prospect in the EX30, but now, having had time to get accustomed to the set-up, getting familiar with the ES90 proved easier. It would be nice to have physical controls for the side mirrors and steering column adjustments. But, this is the path the brand seems to be committed to.

At least there is still a physical toggle for volume, a swanky crystal-like roller integrated neatly below the main screen. The ambience is decidedly luxurious in the typically Volvo sense. None of the cheaper elements of the EX30 seem to have crept in here. The ES90 abounds in supple hide and stylish inlays.

Activate the heated seats, the heated steering wheel and the massage function all at the same time and you feel like a pampered cat.

Mulberry Red is a dinstinctive shade that suits its classy persona. (Brenwin Naidu)

Speaking of felines, the agile reflexes of the rear-wheel drive chassis might take you by surprise. At 2,410kg it is a heavy vehicle as electric cars tend to be, but the quick steering and adaptive air suspension disguises that heft rather well. In a straight line Volvo claims 100km/h from rest takes 6.6 seconds.

In real world terms the instantaneous response of the electric powertrain creates a swifter impression — seizing gaps in town and blasting from 40km/h to 60km/h for example, has an almost immediate quality.

The outputs are 245kW/480Nm but more significantly is the car’s quoted range of as much as 755km, courtesy of its large 92kWh battery. This is the kind of electric car that you may only need to charge-up once a week. Average consumption ranged between 14kWh/100km driven sedately without use of ancillaries (heating systems); to 21kWh/100km.

Being a sedan, the ES90 is fairly practical. It has a 446l boot which is comparable to C-segment SUV models. And because it is an electric vehicle, the flat floor allows for packaging that translates into commodious rear legroom.

Warranty and maintenance plan are of a five-year/100,000km duration, meanwhile a separate eight-year/160,000km warranty applies to the battery. Two years of free public charging sweetens the deal.

The ES90 feels like a proper Volvo for the modern world. If you are a traditionalist who wants legacy premium marque values — as well as the underrated virtues of a sedan body — it is an easy offering to recommend.