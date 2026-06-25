Isuzu extends D-Max and MU-X service plan to six years

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Isuzu says the additional year of cover will also be carried over to future model years of the D-Max & MU-X vehicle ranges. Picture:

Isuzu South Africa has extended the standard service plan on its updated D-Max bakkie and MU-X SUV ranges from five years to six years, while retaining the 90,000km coverage limit.

The revised package applies to all Model Year 2026 vehicles sold from May 1 and comes at no additional cost to buyers. Isuzu said the additional year of cover will also be carried over to future model years of both vehicle ranges.

The extra year is likely to benefit owners with lower annual mileage, giving them more time to make full use of the plan before reaching the kilometre limit.

The revised offering covers both private and fleet customers, extending the period during which scheduled maintenance costs are included under the manufacturer-backed package.

The move comes as vehicle manufacturers place increasing emphasis on aftersales support as a way of adding value for buyers in South Africa’s highly competitive bakkie and SUV market.