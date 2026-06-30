Good news: these are the official petrol and diesel prices for July

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Petrol and diesel prices have reduced significantly in spite of full fuel levies being reinstated. Picture:

July brings welcome relief for motorists, with the department of mineral and petroleum resources announcing significant decreases in fuel prices.

From Wednesday, the retail price of unleaded 93 petrol sees a R2.01/l price cut, while 95 unleaded is decreased by R1.96/l.

The wholesale prices of diesel see even more significant savings, with 0.05% sulphur diesel reducing by R3.14/l and 0.005% sulphur by R3.59/l.

These decreases are in spite of short-term fuel levy relief measures — introduced in April — being fully phased out. After major increases in international fuel prices due to the Iran war, the government, on March 31, reduced the levy on petrol and diesel by R3/l, and in June it was halved to R1.50/l.

With international fuel prices decreasing, the full fuel levy rates of R4.29/l on petrol and R4.16/l on diesel have been reinstated. The oil price has dropped to about $70 a barrel after peaking at $126 a barrel in late April.

The rand also strengthened against the US dollar during the period under review, and the Slate Levy has been decreased by 43.8 c/l in the price structure of petrol and diesel.

Fuel prices effective from July 1

Inland

Petrol 93: R25.94

Petrol 95: R26.10

Diesel 0.05%: R24.79

Diesel 0.005%: R25.17

Coast

Petrol 93: R25.07

Petrol 95: R26.10

Diesel 0.05%: R23.91

Diesel 0.005%: R24.41