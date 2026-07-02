New Land Rover Discovery Landmark arrives in South Africa

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The Landmark is available with the option of exclusive Borasco Grey paint. Picture:

Land Rover has expanded its local Discovery range with the introduction of the new Landmark edition.

Slotting in between the entry-level S and flagship Tempest models, the Landmark rides on 21″ alloy wheels finished in Dark Agate Grey and is available in a new Tasman Blue paint finish, inspired by the original Clearwater Blue colour introduced with the first Discovery in 1989.

The Landmark rides on 21" alloy wheels finished in Dark Agate Grey. Picture: (JLR)

Contrast styling elements include a front grille, side fender vents and Discovery script finished in Graphite Atlas, along with skidplates in Carpathian Grey. Landmark badging appears on the front tread plates, centre console, circular B-pillar insert and puddle lamp projectors.

Inside, the Landmark features dark grey brushed aluminium trim with Landmark branding, while the door casings and dashboard are finished in Tech Velour. The seven-seat cabin also includes a panoramic sunroof and centre console fridge.

Landmark badging appears on the front tread plates. Picture: (JLR)

The arrival of the Landmark also brings several updates to the Discovery S. These include the option of Ebony or Light Oyster Duoleather upholstery, wireless phone charging, nine USB charging points and additional storage compartments.

The range-topping Discovery Tempest also gains a new Borasco Grey paint option, joining existing finishes such as Varesine Blue and Carpathian Grey. Regardless of colour, all Tempest models come standard with matte protective film. Like the Landmark, the Tempest receives model-specific detailing on the front aluminium treadplates, circular B-pillar inserts, interior trim and puddle lamp projection.

The seven-seat cabin also includes a sliding panoramic sunroof and a centre console fridge. Picture: (JLR)

Petra Copper accents further distinguish the Tempest, with contrasting elements applied to the roof, side fenders, exterior Discovery script, front and rear tow-eye covers, and 22″ wheels. Inside, two new interior options have been added, with Light Oyster and Caraway seat colours paired with Ebony or Light Oyster Extended Windsor leather detailing on the shoulder panels and contrast stitching.

All Discovery models feature All-Terrain Progress Control, Terrain Response 2, a 900mm wading depth, Driver Attention Monitor, Advanced Tow Assist and a maximum braked towing capacity of 3,500kg. In South Africa, all variants are powered by a 3.0l six-cylinder D350 turbodiesel engine producing 257kW at 4,000rpm and 700Nm between 1,500rpm and 3,000rpm.

Pricing

Pricing for the Discovery S starts at R1,824,700, with the Landmark priced from R2,136,800 and the Tempest from R2,363,000.