BMW adds entry-level iX2 eDrive20 to South African lineup

BMW South Africa has expanded its EV range with the introduction of the new iX2 eDrive20. It joins the iX1 xDrive30 and plug-in hybrid X1 xDrive30e, giving buyers another electrified option in BMW’s premium compact SUV range.
Power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 150kW and 250Nm of torque. BMW claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 170km/h.
The iX2 eDrive20 is equipped with a 64.8kWh battery, offering a claimed driving range of up to 470km on the WLTP cycle. Charging is supported at up to 22kW AC and 130kW DC, allowing faster charging on long-distance journeys where compatible infrastructure is available.
Though positioned as an entry-level model, BMW has not pared back the equipment list. Standard driver assistance systems include Driving Assist Professional, which bundles adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, steering and lane control assistance, and speed limit recognition.
Parking Assist Plus is also standard, adding surround-view cameras, Active Park Distance Control and a lateral parking aid to make manoeuvring in confined spaces easier. A head-up display projects key driving information onto the windscreen to minimise distractions.
Exterior highlights include BMW’s illuminated Iconic Kidney Glow grille, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof and a handsome set of 19″ alloy wheels.
Inside, the iX2 eDrive20 comes standard with electrically adjustable sport seats and a wireless smartphone charging pad.
The new iX2 eDrive20 is priced at R1,300,000, including BMW’s five-year/100,000km Motorplan and an eight-year/160,000km high-voltage battery warranty.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.