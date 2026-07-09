F1 could bring back refuelling and independent V8 supplier: Ben Sulayem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Formula One could bring back refuelling and an independent engine maker under plans to switch to V8s from 2031, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Emirati said developments could include manufacturers being restricted to supplying engines to only one team to limit their influence on others, with an affordable alternative available from an approved FIA supplier.

Mercedes currently supply four teams, while Ferrari provide engines to three customer outfits.

Far more affordable engines

The naturally aspirated V8s would be lighter but require more fuel to run than the current and more sophisticated V6 turbo hybrid engines, a factor that could negate efforts to reduce car weights if tanks were made larger.

The alternative would be smaller tanks and refuelling, which was phased out in 2009 for safety, cost and sustainability reasons due to the need to transport heavy rigs around the world and the risk of pitlane flare-ups.

“The refuelling we are studying as we speak,” Ben Sulayem told a select group of British reporters at the weekend. “It’s not a concern if you do it in the right way. So we are studying this. Nothing is being done yet.

“Refuelling with sustainable fuel with electrification. Maybe we look at giving more electrification than 10%. Really, still we are open.”

He said V8 engines would be far more affordable than what was currently on offer and teams were keen to go ahead.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls are under the same ownership, a situation that has irked some rivals and also raised questions of influence when it comes to voting on issues — Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president

Ben Sulayem said in May that V8s were definitely coming by 2031, possible a year earlier if there was agreement.

He suggested McLaren and Renault-owned Alpine would be willing to make their own V8 engines, although checks with both Mercedes-powered teams suggested that was not the case.

“Not really,” Renault CEO Francois Provost told Reuters at Silverstone. “The reference is not to develop by ourselves a new engine.

“My unique priority today is to stabilise the team, set a strong foundation for the team and start to recover ... not to reconsider developing our own engine,” he added, ruling out any revival of the shut-down F1 engine operations at Renault’s Viry-Chatillon plant.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls are under the same ownership, a situation that has irked some rivals and also raised questions of influence when it comes to voting on issues.

Ben Sulayem was vague on the details regarding Red Bull, who make their own engines, but said an independent supplier such as Cosworth in previous eras would remove manufacturer influence by offering an “FIA-selected engine”.

“There will be no control over the teams, A-team over the B-team, that’s supplied with their engines,” he added.

“If it is affordable, then we will have one engine for the rest of the B-teams, so nobody can leverage them and tell them to ‘vote this way, or we are not going to give you a good engine’.”

Reuters