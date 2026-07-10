These are the five most common faults on used EVs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Contrary to perceptions, high-voltage battery failures did not feature among the five most frequently reported repair categories.

As South Africa’s electric vehicle market gains traction, data from the UK suggests that used battery-electric vehicles may be less risky to own than many prospective buyers assume.

While the UK’s EV market is significantly larger and more mature than South Africa’s, the findings provide an indication of the types of maintenance issues local buyers can expect as the country’s used EV parc grows over the coming years.

The UK second-hand EV market has reached a scale where reliability trends are emerging. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), used battery-electric vehicle transactions rose 45.7% in 2025 to a record 274,815 units, increasing their share of the UK’s used car market from 2.5% to 3.5%.

UK extended warranty provider Warrantywise analysed repair requests submitted under its used EV warranty plans to identify the most common faults. Contrary to one of the biggest concerns among used EV buyers, high-voltage battery failures did not feature among the five most frequently reported repair categories.

Instead, most claims involved conventional components rather than EV-specific systems. Electrical system faults topped the list, with sensor repairs averaging £810 (R17,663.85) and central locking repairs averaging £899 (R19,604.36). Suspension repairs, particularly wishbone replacements, were also common, costing an average of £1,230 (R26,822.30).

Top five used EV repair requests in the UK. (CHATGPT)

The only EV-specific component to appear in the top five was the on-board charger, with repair requests averaging £2,159 (R47,071.21.) and the most expensive claim exceeding £10,450 (R277,806.24).

Auxiliary 12V battery faults also featured among the most common repair categories, highlighting that many maintenance issues remain similar to those experienced in conventional vehicles.

The findings challenge the perception that ageing battery packs are the greatest ownership risk for second-hand EV buyers.

“The main battery on an EV is understandably the first thing many used EV buyers think about, but our data shows that the everyday components still matter,” said Warrantywise managing director Antony Diggins.

“A good used EV purchase should include the same checks you would make on any used car, plus a closer look at charging systems.”

Although South Africa’s used EV market remains small, it is expected to grow as more battery-electric models are launched and earlier generations become more affordable in the pre-owned segment.

The UK experience suggests that prospective buyers should pay close attention not only to battery health, but also to charging equipment, suspension components and general electrical systems when assessing a used EV.

As local EV ownership expands, similar reliability trends are likely to emerge as motorists consider making the switch to electric motoring.