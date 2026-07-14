Audi ups the amperage with new RS e-tron GT Performance

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Audi has introduced the new RS e-tron GT Performance in South Africa, its most powerful production model to date. One of the most rapid EVs available on the local market, this flagship electric grand tourer produces up to 550kW in normal driving, rising to 680kW when Launch Control is activated. Yep, best tell your passengers to hang on tight.

In addition, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain develops 409Nm of torque at the front axle and 590Nm at the rear, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds, or 2.5 seconds with Launch Control called into action. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.

Power comes from a 105kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 97kWh, delivering a claimed maximum driving range of between 533km and 592km. Built on the German carmaker’s 800V electrical architecture, the RS e-tron GT Performance supports DC fast charging at up to 320kW. Under ideal conditions, Audi says the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes, while an 11kW onboard charger handles AC charging duties.

The RS e-tron GT Performance delivers a claimed maximum driving range of between 533km and 592km. Picture: (Audi)

Audi has also revised the car’s thermal management system, which regulates battery temperature, the electric motors and cabin climate to maintain consistent performance during repeated high-load driving and on long-distance journeys.

The chassis features standard adaptive air suspension, using a two-chamber, two-valve system with continuously variable damping. Ride height and suspension settings can be adjusted through Audi Drive Select, while the vehicle automatically lowers at higher speeds to reduce aerodynamic drag, increase efficiency and improve stability.

Exclusive to the Performance model is a new RS Performance mode that co-ordinates the powertrain, suspension, torque distribution, aerodynamics and thermal management to optimise performance during demanding driving. Drivers also have access to a motorsport-inspired push-to-pass function, which temporarily unlocks an additional 70kW for up to 10 seconds.

Using DC fast charging the battery can be replenished from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes. Picture: (Audi)

From launch, local buyers can choose from nine exterior colours, including Arkona White, Bedford Green Metallic, Progressive Red Metallic and Nimbus Grey Pearl. Audi also offers its Exclusive programme for bespoke paint finishes. Several appearance packages are available, including Black Styling, Gloss Carbon and an edgy new Matte Carbon Camouflage package. The latter uses crushed carbon fibres suspended in resin to create a unique finish on exterior trim pieces. According to Audi, no two finishes are exactly alike.

The RS e-tron GT Performance rides on 21″ Audi Sport alloys and is fitted with carbon ceramic brakes as standard. Audi says the braking system reduces unsprung weight while improving heat resistance and durability during repeated heavy braking (such as at track days, if that’s your thing).

Customers can also look forward to Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light technology, dynamic indicators and adaptive high-beam functionality. While a panoramic glass roof is included, buyers can opt for a switchable glass roof that changes between transparent and opaque or a gloss or matte carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic roof to reduce weight.

The digital cockpit centres around Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with RS-specific displays. Picture: (Audi)

Inside, the cabin features Fine Nappa leather, Dinamica microfibre trim, Graphite Grey inlays and stainless steel pedals. Body-hugging Sport Seats Pro are also fitted and offer extensive electric adjustment, pneumatic side bolsters, heating, ventilation, memory functions for the driver’s chair, and integrated head restraints with illuminated RS emblems.

The digital cockpit centres around the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with RS-specific displays, complemented by a head-up display, MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Connect services, smartphone integration and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium sound system.

Sport Seats Pro feature integrated head restraints with illuminated RS emblems. Picture: (Audi)

The driver assistance systems on board include Remote Park Assist Plus, which allows the car to park itself using the myAudi smartphone app, along with Park Assist Plus, surround-view cameras, lane departure warning, side assist, rear cross-traffic assist and tyre pressure monitoring.

The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is priced at R4,906,100. This includes a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan and an eight-year/160,000km high-voltage battery warranty.