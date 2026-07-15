Motoring

Alfa Romeo plans launch of new mid-sized SUV by end of 2027

Newcomer set to replace Tonale in Italian brand’s line-up

Reuters Agency

Reuters

This teaser image of the Tonale replacement suggests it will sport sleek, coupé-inspired styling. (Alfa Romeo)

Stellantis’s premium brand Alfa Romeo will launch the first of its planned new models by the end of next year, the carmaker’s head for Europe, Emanuele Cappellano, said on Tuesday at an auto representative meeting at Italy’s industry ministry.

The new model, a mid-sized SUV, will be produced at Stellantis’s Melfi plant in southern Italy.

As part of the new Stellantis business plan, Alfa Romeo will launch a further new model, described as a C-segment hatchback, by 2030, based on the carmaker’s STLA One new modular platform

Alfa Romeo’s existing lineup also includes the Junior compact SUV, for which it plans a revamped version, and the Tonale mid-sized SUV, due to be replaced by the new model expected in 2027

The brand is still assessing options for future large-sized models, while keeping the old Giulia and Stelvio, which currently cover Alfa’s offering in this segment, in production until 2027

Stellantis is developing new batteries at its Mirafiori plant in Turin to make the electric Fiat 500 city car “even more competitive and attractive” in 2027, Cappellano was quoted as saying by a Stellantis spokesman

The new generation of Fiat 500, also to be manufactured in Mirafiori, is expected from 2030, he added

Cappellano said Stellantis, luxury sportscar maker Ferrari and truckmaker Iveco, backed by the Anfia auto lobby group, had asked the EU Commission to classify them as energy-intensive companies

That would make them eligible for a range of support measures.

Reuters

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