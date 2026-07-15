FIRST DRIVE | Toyota finally joins all-electric club with bZ4X

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Since Toyota pioneered the mass‑market hybrid with the Prius, many expected it to enter the full‑electric vehicle market sooner.

Instead, with its oddly named bZ4X, Toyota was one of the last to join the category. Although the car was revealed in 2021, it is only now launching locally.

Chalk that down to caution and not tardiness, Toyota insists.

“We felt the cars initially launched were not competitive enough, with a range less than 350km,” said spokesperson Riaan Esterhuysen.

First, let’s deal with the name. The “bZ” part stands for “beyond zero”, while the number 4 indicates kinship in size to the RAV4. The “X” signifies its status as a crossover.

The cars launched in SA this month are upgraded versions of the initial 2021 product, with lengthier ranges and stronger electric powerplants. Both versions are all-wheel drive, and both have battery capacities just over 73kWh.

Touring model packs extra length. (Toyota SA)

Toyota has been building up gradually to its full-electric foray. The Prius hybrid dipped a toe in the local water back in 2005. Then in 2021 Toyota launched — and began manufacturing — the hybrid iteration of the Corolla Cross. In 2022, it launched the trial with the plug-in hybrid RAV4.

Now comes the bZ4X. Priced at R1,182,800, the standard model has a claimed range of as much as 480km. Its output of 255kW/439Nm translates into a quoted 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.1 seconds, putting it firmly into hot hatchback territory.

Next up is the bZ4X Touring, a real paradox on wheels because, while it is of the station wagon variety, the model is the quickest-accelerating Toyota you can buy today. You would expect that title to belong to one of the Gazoo Racing models. It packs 334kW/538Nm and dashes from rest to 100km/h in a claimed 4.3 seconds, spectacular considering that this is intended as a sensible family vehicle.

The regular car has a boot capacity of 452l, but the Touring gives 603l. It also has a slightly greater ground clearance (216mm compared to 200mm), while the overall length is 4,830mm versus 4,690mm.

We flew to Mpumalanga and drove both models through the province’s scenic passes, with surfaces that are generally good, if not pothole-free.

Protruding screen elements come across as cumbersome. (Toyota SA)

The bZ4X looks every bit like a Toyota, with sharp lines and an aerodynamic shape. It also shares plenty of DNA with the Lexus RZ, launched earlier this year. Both cars use the e-TNGA platform.

Getting inside, the model is as undaunting as the RAV4 launched in June: despite being all-electric, the familiar Toyota layout remains the same. That was intentional; this is a brand that never seeks to intimidate customers when it comes to new technologies. Aside from the unconventional gear selector, setting off in the bZ4X is much the same as experienced in any engine-powered Toyota.

That said, the bZ4X’s age is beginning to show. It was revealed in 2021, but in car terms five years is a significant period. So if you have noticed the sleek, slender digital interfaces of newer electric models (particularly Chinese cars), the chunky screens atop the dashboard of the bZ4X look a tad outmoded. Although the infotainment system itself is uncomplicated, tech-savvy buyers may again criticise it for coming across as appearing dated. No wireless Android Auto could be a source of irritation. Unlike some brands, Toyota does not offer a complimentary home charging solution.

Gripping the large steering wheel, we set off from Kruger National Park International Airport in almost complete silence. After a short while behind the wheel it is clear the bZ4X does not cut corners when it comes to expected Toyota road manners, with a well-damped suspension and superb insulation. Its sprinting ability is quite something too.

The next day, hopping into the R1,317,300 Touring model, we get a chance to better explore the dynamic competencies of the chassis. If the acceleration of the standard car is “quite something”, then the Touring is something else entirely. That first twist of the big toe may take you by surprise.

Both the standard car and Touring have a claimed range in excess of 450km. (Toyota SA)

A car with a lengthier wheelbase designed to haul kids, luggage and a dog has no right to be this quick. In swifter driving conditions the vehicle shows excellent composure, while the overtaking kick enables safe, confident passing of slow-moving trucks. We could happily have driven it all the way back to Johannesburg.

Toyota kept the grade walk simple with this one. Whether you buy the standard car or the Touring, you get all the bells and whistles. That includes eight airbags, a panoramic roof, and ventilated and heated seats as well as the suite of driver aids, including lane-keep assistance and more.

The brand acknowledges the market is busy. Back in 2018, there were only two full-electric models on sale in the country; today there are as many as 31. Product planner Valencia Ngoveni said Chinese brands have helped make EV technology more accessible.

Even so, Toyota believes its brand equity and trust in the market will hold it in good stead, even though this is a niche product. The brand is aiming to sell around 320 cars annually.

The service plan is of a 90,000km/six-service duration; there is a three-year/100,000km vehicle warranty and eight-year/160,000km battery warranty. “We are confident the battery life will exceed the warranty,” Esterhuysen said.