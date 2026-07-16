FIRST DRIVE | The GWM Ora 5 is what the modern VW Beetle could have been

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We all know the history of Volkswagen’s insect-shaped icon.

I’m not going to bore you with the specifics, but allow me to focus instead on the car’s reinvention as a fashion accessory for the new millennium.

The new Beetle came around towards the end of the 1990s, with a delightful retro look and underpinnings shared with the Golf Mk4.

It was seemingly well-received but the hype over the impractical Bug appeared short-lived. The brand tried to revive the lore of the nameplate with a new, new Beetle around 2012.

The rear has some elements of the first-generation Nissan Leaf. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

This time the car took on a slightly more muscular appearance, with a hot-rod-like stance and narrower windows that created a contrived kinship to the beloved Porsche 911. Okay, let’s not forget how closely related the original Beetle and Porsche 356 No 1 were.

The new, new Beetle had a fairly brief run before being culled. And given Volkswagen’s current drive towards rationalisation, it is not likely to return soon.

Last week, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) brand Ora released its new 5 hatchback. It reminded me in many ways of the Beetle — the obvious stylistic inspiration being the main parallel. But much like the original Beetle, the Ora 5 is envisaged as affordable, mass-market transportation. And much like the old-new and new-new Beetles were, it is also very fashionable.

Obviously, the Ora is not as austere as the original German people’s car, though you could wager that it is a people’s car for the modern world: well-sized, attainable, outfitted with all the digital amenities required in 2026, plus creature comforts that were once not typically associated with a family hatchback.

An uncluttered, screen-heavy cabin is typical of modern Chinese cars. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

In November 2023, GWM debuted the Ora brand with the 03, known as the Funky Cat in some markets. It was meant to be a standalone electric vehicle (EV) division. At the time it was the cheapest full-electric car in the country, costing R686,950. Still quite a sum of course and since then, there have been many cheaper new entrants joining the class.

The Ora 03 was not much of a commercial success. When last did you see one? My view is that the 5 (GWM dropped the “0″ in the title for this one) will have wider appeal because, in addition to a full-electric powertrain, it will be sold in standard internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid forms.

We headed to Cape Town last week to drive the ICE and hybrid iterations. At some point we will test the full-electric model.

The ICE model uses a — you guessed it — 1.5l turbocharged-petrol engine with four cylinders. Standard fitment when it comes to Chinese cars, it seems. Pricing starts at R364,900 for the Super Luxury model, while the Ultra Luxury goes for R409,900.

Boot space is limited in the hybrid but greater in the ICE and electric versions. (Brenwin Naidu)

Even the standard Super Luxury has niceties like leatherette seats, cruise control and surround-view camera. The Ultra Luxury throws in amenities including a panoramic roof, adaptive cruise control and heated seats.

Those seats deserve a mention because they are more plump than those in any other car tested at the price point recently. So good that this tired author was lulled into a comfortable nap in the passenger seat while the driver negotiated Sir Lowry’s Pass.

Taking the wheel for myself, the Ora 5 proved to be a relaxing steer, ticking all the boxes associated with a competent urban and freeway daily driver. It is quiet at pace and manoeuvrable around town. The motor can feel gutless at times (105kW/210Nm) but little to fault with the dual-clutch automatic.

Another thing, while GWM claims to have made the infotainment system simpler and easier to operate, some consumers will take time to get the hang of navigating basic functions. It was a little frustrating trying to figure out the basics of climate control adjustment and audio while on the go, distracting too, so be mindful.

A surprisingly commodious rear belies the car’s compact outward profile. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Hopping into the hybrid, costing R424,900 (Super Luxury) to R424,900 (Ultra Luxury), the difference in performance is stark. That added shove is most noticeable off the line, enabling more confident merging with faster traffic. It uses the 1.5l turbocharged petrol as a base but the electric component gives a total output of 164kW/476Nm. Its claimed 0-100km/h sprint time is 7.7 seconds compared to the 9.3 seconds of the ICE model. The hybrid uses a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.

Highlights for the all-electric model include a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of eight seconds flat, with an output of 250kW/520Nm and quoted 520km range.

While the Ora looks dinky from the outside, its dimensions are not all that petite. We are talking a length of 4,471mm, height of 1,641mm and width of 1,833mm.

The cabin feels sufficiently roomy, front and rear, the boot capacity for the hybrid is a limited 272l — not great, but fine for our two overnight bags. The ICE and electric versions offer superior capacity of 362l. Oh, and the payload for the new Chinese hatchback ranges from 470kg for the ICE to 465kg in the electric model. Yes, significantly greater than that of the Jetour T2 sport-utility vehicle reported on last week.

GWM offers a seven-year/200,000km warranty as well as a seven-year/75,000km service plan.

A round, bubble-like silhouette gives the vehicle a friendly appearance. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Many contenders at a similar price point and size have recently undergone our scrutiny. Think Lepas L4, Chery Tiggo Cross and Jaecoo J5. These models lack full-electric equivalents but are closely comparable where ICE versions are concerned.

The Ora 5 stands out with its retro appearance, pleasant road manners and healthy list of features. If you ask me, it is the five-door compact hatchback of the moment.

Add to that the fact that GWM has been in the country for nearly two decades — longer than any of its Chinese peers — and you have a really compelling proposition here.

Go the hybrid route if possible, as the performance benefit over the lethargic ICE is significant. Be bold and have it in pink.