Motoring

Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports

The carmaker has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales due to US tariffs and weak demand in China

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Mark Smyth puts the new Aston Martin DBX707 performance SUV to the test in Sardinia.
Aston Martin has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales due to US tariffs and weak demand in China. Picture: (Supplied)

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin is in talks with lenders including BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners to raise additional funds, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here are some more details:

  • The proposed financing would be backed by company assets transferred beyond the reach of existing creditors through a “drop-down” transaction, the report said.
  • Aston Martin and HPS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. They had declined to comment to Bloomberg News.
  • The carmaker has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales due to US tariffs and weak demand in China. It posted another quarterly loss in April.
  • The same month, Aston Martin had turned to a consortium led by top shareholder Lawrence Stroll for a £50m (R1,112,962,500) funding boost to take liquidity at the end of the March-quarter to £230m (R5,119,627,500).

Reuters

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