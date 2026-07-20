BYD boosts Shark 6 line-up with potent new Performance model

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BYD has expanded its local Shark 6 lineup with the introduction of the new flagship Performance model.

A step up from the Premium derivative, it features the Chinese carmaker’s latest DMO Super Hybrid system, which combines a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with front and rear electric motors. Together, the system produces a maximum output of 350kW and 700Nm of torque. BYD claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.5 seconds, an impressive figure for a double-cab bakkie.

The Shark 6 Performance also offers a greater braked towing capacity of 3,500kg (up from 2,500kg), something that will appeal to motorists who regularly tow trailers and caravans. A 29.58kWh battery pack provides an all-electric driving range of 80km, while the combined WLTP range is claimed to be up to 640km with a full tank of fuel. The plug-in hybrid vehicle supports AC charging at up to 7kW, with a full charge taking about four hours. DC charging is supported at up to 55kW, with a quoted charging time of about 35 minutes under suitable conditions.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology further enhances practicality by allowing owners to power external equipment from the vehicle’s battery. Integrated power outlets in the load bin can be used to operate appliances such as portable fridges, lighting, coffee machines and other devices when camping, working remotely or spending time away from conventional power sources.

As with the Premium model, the Performance is equipped with BYD’s Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) all-wheel-drive system, which combines the combustion engine and electric motors to provide responsive power delivery, enhanced traction and all-terrain capability. It also features Crawl Mode, which automatically manages the pick-up’s speed, power delivery and braking when travelling slowly over challenging terrain, allowing the driver to focus on steering. This is intended to assist when navigating rocky terrain, sand, mud, steep inclines and other low-speed off-road conditions. Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 265/65 Continental tyres, the Shark 6 Performance offers 230mm of ground clearance, while approach, departure and breakover angles measure 31º, 19.3º and 17º respectively. Wading depth is rated at 700mm.

Inside, the Shark 6 Performance retains the spacious, premium cabin found across the range while introducing several model-specific updates. A new column-mounted gear selector creates additional space around the centre console and contributes to a cleaner cabin layout. The interior also features a generous amount of standard kit, including a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a 360º camera and a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

Google Automotive Services are integrated into the vehicle, providing built-in Google Maps navigation and access to selected applications through the Google Play Store, reducing reliance on a connected smartphone.

Four exterior colours are available: Outback Orange, Obsidian Black, Snowy White and Atlantis Grey.

The BYD Shark 6 Performance is priced from R1,149,900 and includes a five-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty.