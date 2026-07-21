REVIEW | Citroën SA targets style-conscious with budget Basalt crossover

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Citroën has had many different seasons in South Africa. There was a time when the beloved original DS series was locally built.

That started in 1959 and ended in 1975. Then the brand disinvested, only to return in the 2000s. It did fine alongside its relative Peugeot, with cars such as the C3 B-segment hatchback and family-friendly Xsara Picasso.

In the 2010s it enjoyed a stronger resurgence with new products, including the DS3, DS4 and DS5. Cars that harked back to the daring, innovative history of the marque.

The Citroën Basalt 2’s side profile has some inspiration from the BMW X6. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Then it slowly faded again, going dormant at the end of 2016. The brand said it would not be exiting, but neither would it be importing new models.

Activity began to trickle back in 2019 when the latest C5 arrived. Unlike its predecessor, a sedan, the newcomer adopted a sport-utility vehicle format and competed with the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Around 2020 further stability came when the Stellantis group was established locally, combining the historical brands of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Soon Citroën was relaunched yet again.

Fastback-esque rear styling. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

There was a new C3, which delivered on many of the associated hallmarks of the brand. The C5 was revised too, but slow sales quickly prompted the firm to think of a new strategy.

Aiming at the budget end of the market, it opted to import cheaper Indian-made models rather than the European-specification cars such as the C3 and C5. This approach was kicked off with another, different sort of C3, aimed to compete with India-sourced juniors, including the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Then came the Citroën Aircross, targeting the Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser, also hailing from India. Recently the range expanded with the Basalt, named after a type of volcanic rock. A strange handle that South African buyers are likely to find peculiar.

The 1.2l turbocharged-petrol paired with six-speed automatic is surprisingly smooth. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

The vehicle is positioned between the C3 and Aircross. Pricing ranges between R354,900 for the Plus model and R364,900 for the Max.

Both versions use a 1.2l turbocharged-petrol with three cylinders, and transmission is of a six-speed automatic variety. Included is a four-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/100,000km warranty.

This Citroën is built to a tighter budget than the European-origin models we once knew. The hood is held up by a small, flimsy-looking strut (manually erected), and the door handles and doors have a light feel to them.

For a compact car, the Citroën Basalt 5 rear is spacious. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Chinese marques have upped the game for interiors at this price point, giving buyers soft-touch materials and upmarket finishes. The Citroën has a basic constitution compared to a rival such as the Chery Tiggo Cross. Materials are harder, with seat upholstery a coarse felt-type fabric. Not much in the way of premium aspirations but it does appear durable.

Specification is acceptable, and it is good to see the airbag count is six even on the cheaper model. There is keyless-start, keyless-entry, a 10-inch infotainment system, cruise control, and on the Max model a reverse camera.

The biggest surprise is the engine and gearbox combination. Three-cylinder motors have a characteristic vibration, which is reasonably well-suppressed in the Basalt. Its eagerness on kick-down is notable, so is the smoothness of the automatic six-speed between shifts. Output is 81kW/205Nm, which is adequate for average driving requirements.

Hard-wearing and cheerful cabin ambience, if not as premium-looking as some rivals. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Average consumption is 6.3l/100km. Driven leisurely it is possible to achieve as low as 5.9l/100km, but with a heavier foot in urban conditions that can crest the 8l/100km mark. Citroën hopes the styling of the vehicle will land with younger, style-conscious shoppers. Somehow we think they might not perceive it in the way the brand hopes because it looks like a BMW X6 knock-off thanks to that sloping roofline and distinctively hatched rear.

The jury might be out looks-wise but it is sufficiently practical. Rear legroom is good, occupants even get their own centre arm-rest at the back. Boot space is an impressive 470l. The Basalt is 4,352mm long, 1,765mm wide and 1,593mm tall.

After countless peaks and troughs, one hopes the Citroën brand has the staying power as the South African new car market undergoes its own shifts. The Basalt is a likeable car. But whether that is enough to hold it in good stead, particularly given how competitive the situation is in this price category, remains to be seen.

Sowetan