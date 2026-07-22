REVIEW | 2026 Kia Carens appeals to family values

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Kia is one of the world’s most respected automotive brands. But there was a time when it was the butt of many jokes.

In its early days on the SA motoring landscape, its products were cheap but not always cheerful. And they had weird names. Can you remember the Shuma, Magentis or Pregio?

Then there was the Carens, a neat concept playing in the multi-purpose vehicle genre that was popping at the time. But it seemed to lack the charm and appeal of contemporary rivals, which included the Renault Scenic, Citroën Xsara Picasso and Opel Zafira.

There’s a new Carens in town. You might think one of the executives had a crush named Karen, hence the moniker.

The interior has a number of fancy touches. (Kia SA)

That could be true, but further research suggests the name Carens has Scandinavian roots, carrying connotations of being “pure” and “beloved”.

But, as you know, the game has changed considerably since those early pioneers.

Today, alternatives include the Hyundai Grand Creta (a close relative), the Suzuki XL6 and higher-spec versions of the Toyota Rumion and Suzuki Ertiga. Interestingly, all these vehicles – Kia included – come from India.

Kia has made significant strides in design over the past two decades. The latest evolution of the brand’s stylistic language, as applied to the Carens, makes for an overall spiffy result.

1.5l turbocharged diesel geared toward economy. (Kia SA)

This is a family car with a robust appearance – thanks to its confident posture, distinctive lighting signatures and stylish alloy patterns.

There are four model grades, all powered by the same 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The basic LS goes for R399,995; the LX is R459,995; the EX will set you back R499,995, while the car we tested — the highest grade SX — is R599,995.

Size-wise, it offers dimensions of 4,550mm (length), 1,800mm (width) and a height of 1,734mm. The vehicle has a 558kg payload. With all seats up, luggage capacity is 216l. Seats folded, the figure is 1,973l.

Behind the wheel, there’s a noticeably superior ambience in terms of quality, compared to rivals like the Suzuki and Toyota. It is closely matched only by the Hyundai, which is no surprise since they share core ingredients.

The Kia edges ahead with its textured upholstery and supple leatherette. Fancy touches include two-tone trim with cream-coloured finishes on the steering wheel and other elements, contrasting with black.

Confident posture contributes to its stylistic appeal. (Kia SA)

The range-topper is fully loaded. From lane-keep assist to a sunroof, driver electric seat adjustment, heated front seats and surround-view camera, it is all there. But there are some bonuses you may not expect, including a banging Bose audio system, as well as adaptive cruise control.

The Carens makes light work of open-road jaunts. Road manners are respectable, although the seating position might be on the higher side for some (even in its lowest position).

It must be noted that while the diesel in automatic guise is more than adequate in town and at maintaining freeway speeds, overtaking manoeuvres do require some planning. This is obviously not as potent as the 2.2l turbocharged diesel offered in bigger Kia models.

The output is 85kW/250Nm, and even when driven hard, the consumption figure reads around the 6l/100km mark. This means that although it has a relatively small tank (45l), Carens has long legs with a quoted range of 849km, if you match the claimed 5.3l/100km.

The warranty is of a five-year/unlimited mileage duration, and the service plan covers three years or 45,000km.

Massive boot, but third seating row is best for kids. (Kia SA)

The Kia Carens is a well-built family car from a proven brand, with few downsides. It also has the perk of being one of the few diesels left at the price.