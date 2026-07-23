New Range Rover GT to debut as electric grand tourer

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The Range Rover GT is built on the marque's electric modular architecture.

Range Rover has revealed a prototype version of its new Range Rover GT.

Joining the existing Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque, the all-new model will be built at the British marque’s Halewood production facility and use its latest electric modular architecture (EMA).

The platform brings all-wheel drive, a large battery for an extended driving range and a flat floor that allows for a more spacious interior. Available exclusively as a battery electric vehicle (BEV) from launch, Range Rover said it also plans to introduce a hybrid version later in the model’s life cycle.

The Range Rover GT sports a sleek, coupé-inspired silhouette. (JLR)

Exterior styling is one of the Range Rover GT’s defining features, with a coupé-inspired silhouette incorporating a narrow glasshouse, a steeply raked roofline and relatively short overhangs. A sizeable set of gloss black alloy wheels complete its authoritative stance.

Inside, the cabin adopts a minimalist approach, with physical buttons largely replaced by software controls. A large centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system is paired with a rectangular digital instrument display ahead of a small-diameter multifunction steering wheel. A concealed air vent spans the width of the cabin, while the dashboard is finished in what Range Rover describes as a single woven textile.

“The Range Rover GT will redefine the grand-touring segment with the ability to deliver beautiful and engaging GT poise, proportions and long-distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match,” said Range Rover MD Martin Limpert.

The minimalist cabin eschews physical switchgear. (JLR)

“We have spent the past few years working obsessively on the fundamentals of the GT formula, reinterpreted in a sophisticated, uniquely Range Rover way. The result is the most car-like, yet unmistakably capable Range Rover ever created, now possible on our electrified EMA architecture and complementing our existing powertrain portfolio to deliver a complete set of options for every customer need.

“Its blend of effortless EV performance, first-class long-haul refinement and all-terrain capability is pure Range Rover, while its calming interior previews our vision of a modern grand tourer.”

Prototype vehicles are undergoing final on-road testing in a bespoke camouflage wrap designed by the carmaker’s in-house creative team. More details on the Range Rover GT are expected later this year, so watch this space.