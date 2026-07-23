Toyota SA secures local plant’s future with major Hilux investment

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Toyota's executives and government officials were in attendance at a special ceremony marking production of the ninth-generation Hilux. Picture:

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It seems to be the year of the Hilux. To be fair, as SA’s best-selling vehicle, the nameplate is always a point of discussion. But the arrival of the latest version in 2026 has given Toyota fresh impetus as it evolves its famed bakkie for a new era.

And we’ve been covering the ninth-generation Hilux story since the start, from an exclusive preview at the brand’s Matsuri event earlier this year to a gruelling launch drive over Namibia’s harsh terrain last month. Last week we went to Toyota’s plant in Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal, to witness the new bakkie roll off the production line on the back of a R10.4bn investment.

The brand’s leaders and government officials were in attendance, commemorating the model’s impact and heralding the significant investment towards manufacturing the new version. A reminder that the eighth-generation Hilux will continue to be produced until next year alongside its overhauled sibling.

Addressing the media, Toyota SA president Andrew Kirby began by thanking eThekwini municipality for its efforts in upgrading infrastructure and addressing flood mitigation capacity following 2022’s disaster. “Every model change brings an opportunity to review technology, deepen our people’s skills, expand localisation, strengthen the supplier base and boost the competitiveness of the plant — that’s what the ninth generation Hilux represents,” he said.

Over the past 56 years, more than 2.9-million Hilux vehicles have been manufactured in Prospecton, reaching customers in 74 markets, including SA.

Eighth-generation Hilux production supported as many as 103 original equipment and raw material suppliers, at an annual supplier spend of more than R15bn per year, creating almost 26,000 jobs across Toyota’s supplier network.

“It’s become woven into the SA industrial, economic and social fabric — from farms to construction sites, mines, conservation efforts, small businesses, families and emergency services,” Kirby said.

Part of the capital investment comprises a new logistics centre, chassis frame and coating centre, as well as a chassis frame welding facility. It took over 3,100 contractors from 79 different companies to bring these new facilities to life.

According to Kirby, more than 77% of the investment is already deployed, with completion set for June 2027. The ninth-generation Hilux project has added 210 new locally sourced parts, expanding Toyota’s spend on components to R17.5bn a year, with over 1,040 jobs created across the supply chain. Suppliers themselves have, as a collective, invested R2bn to expand localisation.

Aside from investment in manufacturing, Kirby was also proud of the investment made in human capital, especially among the youth. “Since 2021 our Future Manufacturing Programme has inspired 595 school learners to skill up in maths, science and engineering. This progressed into the Toyota Manufacturing Academy, established in 2022, equipping young South Africans with practical manufacturing skills.

“Once employed at Toyota, that journey continues in our Global Skills Planning programme; our production team members work alongside colleagues in Japan, immersed in Toyota’s world-class manufacturing system. 313 members have completed the programme, and this will increase to 610 by the end of the year.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa had been scheduled to attend the line-off ceremony, but technical issues with the presidential jet mid-air forced a return to the Waterkloof air base, and he sent apologies via a video recording played to the delegation.

“The R10.4bn investment in the new generation Hilux demonstrates the type of investment that SA seeks to attract. Today’s occasion is evidence that SA can convert investment commitments into tangible economic outcomes,” Ramaphosa said.

“Few vehicles have earned the affection and trust of South Africans as the Hilux line. We proudly regard it as a South African vehicle — designed for our conditions and built by South African hands.”

Ramaphosa remarked that Toyota’s efforts indicated confidence in SA, attesting to the enduring value of long-term investment and the strength of SA workers, engineers, technicians, researchers and entrepreneurs. “As government, we are determined to ensure a policy and regulatory environment that will allow industry to compete successfully in this new era.

“Strengthening incentives for component manufacturing, we are supporting battery value chain development; we are also promoting research, innovation and skills development in new energy vehicles.

“We are providing policy certainty that encourages investment, localisation and long-term growth. SA possesses another competitive advantage — we are richly endowed with many of the critical minerals that will power industries of the future.”

The president said there had been significant improvements made in logistics, boosting the reliability of ports and railways. “In 10 months until February this year, Transnet vehicle terminals in Durban, Gqeberha and East London handled more than 782,000 fully-built vehicles – the highest productivity level achieved in recent years.

“Through deeper public-private partnerships in rail and ports, we have continued to strengthen SA’s position as a globally competitive export platform,” Ramaphosa said.