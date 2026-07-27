FIRST DRIVE | Renault Trafic Passenger can’t quite hide its panel-van roots

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New French minibus ends the hiatus in the segment, but competition is fierce. Picture:

Renault SA was a very different company two decades ago. But then, the local car market was also a very different place to operate in.

At that time the French marque was fighting its way back into consumers’ minds after a hiatus in the 1990s. In addition to battling against long-standing favourites from Germany and Japan, it had to remedy perceptions around aftersales.

The firm was backed by established distributor Imperial, which later became Motus.

It did not have to contend with an onslaught of cheaper Chinese picks or compacts sourced from India, with pricing reflective of lower manufacturing costs.

The product portfolio was almost entirely imported from France (the 2009 Sandero was made in South Africa) and Renault covered virtually all bases. From thrifty compacts to upmarket options, including the unique Vel Satis and gorgeous Laguna coupé, both powered by V6 engines.

Manual sliding doors will not go down well with buyers after ‘soft life’ convenience. Picture: (Renault)

Things changed, of course. A decade ago the brand’s push towards sales volumes seemed to come at the expense of certain brand values. The 2016 Kwid, made in India, did not uphold the commitment that Renault once had to occupant safety. Remember that the second-generation Laguna was the first car in the world to get a five-star EuroNCAP rating. Safety became a cornerstone for the brand.

Renault’s strategy, driven by cheaper compacts, expanded with the Triber and Kiger. Again, cars that were not recipients of glowing praise — justifiably so, with quality and specification that were notably poorer than other Renault models like the Clio and Captur.

You might recall a certain Kiger review that got me scratched off the brand’s launch invitation list.

But last week the brand invited me to drive its new Trafic Passenger — my first Renault launch since 2021. They might strike me off the list for good this time. Or use the feedback for product improvement. In theory brands benefit from credible insights, relayed to development teams.

Renault’s Trafic Passenger was last offered 20 years ago. The brand has been selling the cargo version, which currently goes for R635,999.

Leatherette seats in black are a practical solution. Picture: (Renault)

There has been a great deal of activity in the people-mover space over the past 10 years, let alone 20. We have seen the emergence of premium minibus options like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Even the Toyota Quantum is a compelling prospect, as a test of the luxurious VX revealed last year.

Hyundai’s Staria and Ford’s Tourneo have also elevated expectations of the breed. Then there are evergreen favourites like the Volkswagen Transporter which, in its latest guise, adopted the same technical make-up as the Tourneo.

Allow me to single out the Ford, because it is the vehicle that has spent the most time in my company over the past year. There have been about four separate occasions testing different versions of the model, from the commercial-focused Trend long-wheelbase, to the short-wheelbase Sport and Titanium X aimed at families. Sister title Business Day Motor News is currently running a striped Sport as a long-termer, and it looks very spiffy.

So with that as a reference point, it was time to spend a day with the Trafic. Six people per vehicle allowed us to put the nine-seater minibus to the test.

Hopping into the front far-left passenger seat (seating is three abreast), knee-room was noticeably limited. The ergonomics are not as well thought-out as with certain rivals, and it also feels cramped behind the wheel. Exposed elements (like the sliding door brackets in the roof) remind one of the panel-van origins.

Hard plastics should prove durable over time. Picture: (Renault)

The heavy steering of the Trafic took me by surprise. That means more labour required when parking and negotiating tight mall environments. It is, surprisingly, electrically assisted. The old-fashioned mechanical handbrake, placed left of the driver, is anachronistic in the modern era of effortless electric parking brakes. Certain buyers may like the mechanical certainty of pulling a lever.

The Trafic Passenger has the new Renault family face, which is attractive. From the rear and side it looks like one of those big plastic storage boxes you buy from Makro, but obviously much bigger and with wheels. Interior materials appear hard-wearing.

Our top-tier Techno+ test unit had the essentials ticked, including a reverse camera, eight-inch infotainment screen and black leatherette seats. No electric sliding doors, however. Thankfully no corners were cut with passive safety, comprising six airbags.

The engine is a four-cylinder, 2.0l turbocharged-diesel (125kW/380Nm) linked to a nine-speed automatic. This is a good pairing, it pulls strongly, chugging along with conviction on the freeway. Like the Ford it uses AdBlue for cleaner operation.

But it is simply no match for the Ford or Hyundai from a refinement perspective. That steering requires a firm hand and steady correction; the cabin gets noisy at freeway speeds and it does not disguise its weight or heft as well as those other two rivals. You are always aware that this is a commercial vehicle at heart.

The wide, tall design of the Trafic gives it the impression of a room in motion. Picture: (Renault)

Pricing begins at R979,999 for the Evolution grade, the Evolution+ is R1,016,999 and the Techno+ costs R1,049,999.

It comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

This price band also puts buyers in view of the 14-seater Toyota Quantum 2.8 (diesel) GL, Hyundai Staria 2.2 D Executive nine-seater and eight-seater Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Trend.

The Trafic could strike a chord with loyal buyers who are already within the Renault ecosystem.

Fleet operators driven by rands and cents, as well as families wanting a minivan with car-like levels of sophistication, may have a different view.