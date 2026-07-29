REVIEW | Toyota Land Cruiser FJ would be better with a diesel engine

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First things first: this is not a direct successor to the FJ Cruiser.

That V6-powered tank was equal parts fashion statement and authentic off-roader. A rare blend when it comes to modern-retro incarnates, which usually prioritise style over substance.

Not the case with the old FJ. Those coach doors and charming throwback looks might have deceived many, but underneath it sported a proper ladder frame, genuine 4x4 hardware and a hardy 4.0l petrol engine to surmount all obstacles.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ plays in a different space. It still has a dollop of nostalgia in the aesthetic department, but it is a bit smaller, more practical and pitched at a wider audience.

The same audience that loves programming of the Suzuki Jimny variety, possibly the Tank 300 as well.

Rear-mounted wheel gives genuine off-roader vibes. (Brenwin Naidu)

These are rivals in ethos if not necessarily rivals in size-for-size or price-matching metrics.

Earlier this year my colleague Thomas Falkiner attended the launch of the 2026 FJ. He came away impressed by its mix of ruggedness, pleasant road manners and design. And though the 2.7l, four-cylinder petrol engine was not ideal, the upshot is proven durability.

Last week my turn with the baby Toyota 4x4 arrived.

Pricing starts at R714,000 for the GX and R761,400 for the VX tested here. Both models are the same under the skin, with shared engines and transmissions, set apart by surface-level trims and features.

The VX is well equipped; there are no glaring deficiencies, comprising full digital instrumentation, driver aids like lane-keep assist, leatherette seats and seven airbags. A 360-degree camera helps, especially since the blanked-out rear sides create a massive blind spot.

Interior prioritises function over form. (Brenwin Naidu)

Its cabin is typical of the hard-wearing Toyota nature. Materials are neither soft-touch nor of an industrial feel.

The retention of physical buttons and switchgear stays true to the proven way of doing things. You may be sorely disappointed if you were expecting the glitz and button-free slickness ubiquitous in Chinese crossovers of the moment, but then, it might also be safe to say the average FJ buyer would not have such expectations in the first place.

So let me start with those obvious expectations around off-road competence. A drive out to the technical courses at the ADA SA Training & Outdoor Centre in Hartbeespoort affirmed what I suspected: this vehicle makes light work of tricky terrain.

From ruts to climbs and steep banks, the FJ handles the muck well. Of course, it backs up the heritage of the nameplate with the right gear: part-time, switchable four-wheel drive and a low-range transfer case.

Its 245mm ground clearance and chunky 265/60/18 wheels are never flummoxed by deep potholes.

2.7l petrol unit is the fly in the ointment. (Brenwin Naidu)

Forget the Urban Cruiser crossover, this is the genuine definition of an urban-ready Land Cruiser: neat dimensions for town driving with proper terrain-mashing ability where needed.

It is a tall, stocky thing, measuring 1,890mm high and 1,855mm wide. Boot space is a significant 797l. The length is 4,610mm. For reference, the Suzuki Jimny five-door measures 3,985mm from its nose to the end of the spare wheel.

The added length of the FJ makes it more accomplished where on-road dynamics are concerned. Yes, it is not a GR Corolla in the bends but has an air of composure and corners confidently for a car of this type.

It appears less susceptible to crosswinds too. In a Jimny, you can feel a sneeze from the person in the Kwid next to you. Not so with the FJ.

For the most part, the cabin is acceptably quiet. Until an uphill climb is encountered and the need to plant the accelerator arises. That reveals a weak point. The 2.7l motor (122kW/245Nm) is fine for low-speed obstacle crawling and sauntering around town, but ill-suited to punchy overtaking manoeuvres or progressive inclines. The six-speed automatic tends to hold gears longer than one would like in order to maximise the limited grunt.

Boot is sufficiently deep and wide despite compact rear. (Brenwin Naidu)

It can be thirsty too. Our car returned 13.2l/100km by the end of the test period. Unlike bigger Land Cruiser models with extended tank capacity, the FJ has just one, with a 63l capacity.

This has been said before, and it is a very logical suggestion: the FJ would benefit immensely from the fitment of a turbocharged diesel engine.

Such a unit would not be all that hard to find in the expansive Toyota-verse, where tried-and-tested oil-burners are in widespread use.

The brand often punts its “multi-pathway” approach to powertrains, offering everything from hydrogen to hybrid and diesel.

So go on, Toyota, give the FJ what it deserves and what the people want: fit that 2GD-FTV engine in there and call it a day.