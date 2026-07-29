Springbok star Faf de Klerk becomes Toyota SA brand ambassador

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Faf de Klerk has joined Toyota as a brand ambassador after his move to the Toyota Cheetahs.

Toyota South Africa Motors has appointed Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk as a brand ambassador, extending its association with South African rugby.

De Klerk, who recently joined the Toyota Cheetahs, becomes the latest sporting personality to represent the brand, alongside former Cheetahs captain Oupa Mohoje, ultramarathon runner Gerda Steyn and mountain biker Matt Beers.

As part of the agreement, De Klerk will drive the new-generation Land Cruiser Prado. (TOYOTA)

The appointment builds on Toyota’s involvement in local rugby, which includes its long-running sponsorship of the Toyota Cheetahs.

As part of the agreement, De Klerk will drive the new-generation Land Cruiser Prado.

Toyota vice-president of marketing Glenn Crompton said De Klerk’s achievements and values made him a natural fit for the brand.

“Faf is more than a world-class rugby player; he is a symbol of determination, authenticity and South African pride. His journey to becoming a Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok reflects the values we hold dear at Toyota,” he said.

De Klerk said he is proud to be an ambassador for the brand after his move to Bloemfontein.

“Joining the Toyota Cheetahs has been an exciting new chapter in my rugby journey, and I’m equally proud to now be joining the Toyota family as a brand ambassador,” he said.