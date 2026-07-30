Audi unveils flagship Q9 as biggest and most luxurious SUV yet

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Audi has launched the new seven-seater Q9 as its flagship SUV.

The German brand’s largest and most luxurious SUV to date, its highlights include third-generation curved digital OLED rear lights, individual electric seats in the second row, automatic doors and the largest panoramic sunroof fitted to an Audi.

“The Audi Q9 is the new flagship of the Audi portfolio. With our first large full-size SUV, we are elevating our brand’s premium positioning,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

“The new Audi Q9 combines spaciousness, precise dynamics, and technological innovations in a single vehicle. Sophisticated suspension and quattro all-wheel drive, paired with highly efficient powertrains, guarantee remarkable performance and composure on almost every surface.”

The Q9 is available standard with seven seats or optionally with six. Picture: (Audi)

The SUV will be available to order from the end of July with prices starting at €108,400 (about R2.1m).

The interior of the new Q9 has premium materials, and there will be two interior variants with distinct equipment packages offering customers numerous options for personalisation. The vehicle is available standard with seven seats or optionally with six, the latter configuration offering extra space and a business-class atmosphere.

All six seats are partially power-adjustable with an optional heating function. The two second-row seats are electrically adjustable, and in the third row each seatback folds down individually at the push of a button.

The front seats are ventilated and have massage functions.

The full-size luxury SUV offers limousine-like comfort. Picture: (AUDI)

Automatic doors can be opened and closed from multiple control points, including a smartphone app, and sensors detect obstacles and prevent the doors being fully opened when necessary to avoid bumps. An electric soft-close mechanism gently shuts the doors.

The panoramic glass sunroof has a surface of more than 1.5m² and can be opened wide or tilted. Optionally, the roof can be ordered with switchable transparency and ambient lighting.

Measuring 5.31m long, 2.21m wide and 1.81m tall, with a wheelbase of 3.14m, it is the largest Audi yet. An upright front gives the full-size SUV an assertive stance, and alloy wheels of up to 23 inches amplify the presence.

The two equipment lines — advanced as standard and S line as an option — are clearly distinct. The advanced line presents a prestigious exterior with vertical bars in the single frame, while the S line exterior delivers a sportier edge.

The third-generation digital OLED rear lights are curved in three dimensions. Picture: (Audi)

The third-generation digital OLED rear lights are curved in three dimensions, which increases visibility as the light can be seen from a wider angle. At night, a stylised turn signal is projected onto the ground. Digital Matrix LED headlights with a micro-LED module provide excellent range and precise illumination.

At launch the Q9 will be available with a 3.0l V6 diesel engine delivering outputs of 220kW and 630Nm, paired with an eight-speed tiptronic and quattro permanent all-wheel drive. In selected European markets, Audi will also offer a variant with 180kW and 500Nm.

The engine has mild hybrid technology featuring an electric-powered compressor that provides direct throttle response and provides up to 18kW of extra power.

With adaptive driving assistant plus, Audi offers partial automated driving on approved highway and Autobahn segments. At speeds of up to 130km/h, drivers can take their hands off the wheel while the system handles steering, acceleration and braking.