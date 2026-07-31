New MINI Countryman Edition enters final testing

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The new special edition Countryman, being tested on the Rocky Mountain ranges.

Story audio is generated using AI

MINI is preparing to debut the new Countryman Edition, a more rugged iteration of the compact crossover aimed at adventure seekers.

The company says the latest interpretation of the MINI Countryman is equally at home on scenic mountain roads as it is on more challenging routes.

Pre-production testing recently saw the model tackle gravel tracks and other challenging terrain in the heart of the Rocky Mountains in the US, including high altitudes, loose surfaces and unpredictable weather.

The MINI Countryman Edition embraces the spirit of exploration. (MINI)

MINI doesn’t share technical details at this point, but based on the open grille slats, the model tested is conventionally powered with a petrol engine. MINI recently took an all-electric Countryman SE ALL4 on a drive from Munich in Germany to Reykjavik in the south of Iceland.

The company says the tougher Countryman edition will be revealed to the world in October.

If the itch to get a rugged MINI is too great, the local company recently launched a Countryman Rugged Edition that’s available only in South Africa.

The MINI Countryman Rugged Edition is only available in South Africa. (Mini)

The model is limited to 100 units and features unique decals, 18-inch all-terrain tyres, Midnight Grey alloy wheels and all-weather mats.

It’s powered by either a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol or 2.0l four-cylinder petrol guise — the choice is yours.

Personalisation is expanded through accessories that include a roof box or a roof-mounted bicycle carrier.