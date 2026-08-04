New Ford Ranger Super Duty coming to South Africa: here’s what it could cost

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Ford South Africa has confirmed that the new Ranger Super Duty will arrive in local showrooms during 2027, with the heavy-duty bakkie set to be introduced in phases across four body styles.

The range will comprise single chassis cab, super chassis cab, double-cab chassis cab and double-cab derivatives, targeting customers in sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction and other commercial industries that require greater load-carrying and towing capability than the standard Ranger models.

A key difference is the Ranger Super Duty’s 4,500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM), which classifies it as a code 10 (C1) vehicle in South Africa. It is also engineered to tow up to 4,500kg when fitted with the optional uprated towball, while the standard towball is rated to 3,500kg.

The Super Duty's four-wheel-drive system has received substantial revisions. Picture: (Ford)

Though it shares its basic dimensions with the regular Ranger, the Super Duty features extensive engineering changes aimed at improving durability and carrying capacity. These include a strengthened ladder frame with thicker-gauge steel and reinforced suspension, body and towbar mounting points.

Ford has also fitted stronger front and rear driveshafts, while the rear differential is the largest ever installed in a production Ranger. The heavy-duty drivetrain is complemented by eight-stud wheel hubs designed to better distribute loads.

Power comes from Ford’s familiar 3.0l turbocharged V6 diesel engine, producing 154kW and 600Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The engine has been recalibrated to meet heavy-duty emissions requirements, while the cooling system has been upgraded to better manage sustained towing, heavy loads and low-speed off-road driving.

Power comes from Ford's familiar 3.0l turbocharged V6 diesel engine. Picture: (Ford)

The four-wheel-drive system also receives substantial revisions. The two-speed transfer case features stronger internal components and an upgraded low-range gearset, while front- and rear-locking differentials are standard across the range. The front differential has also been strengthened to cope with increased loads.

Off-road capability has been enhanced with almost 300mm of ground clearance and an 850mm water-wading depth. High-mounted breathers for the differentials, transmission, transfer case and fuel system are intended to reduce the risk of water ingress during river crossings.

Protection underneath the vehicle has also been increased through the use of high-strength steel bash plates shielding the engine, transmission, transfer case, front differential and 130l fuel tank. The long-range tank is additionally protected by steel shielding to guard against off-road impacts.

Ford says the Ranger Super Duty has also been designed with aftermarket conversions in mind. The reinforced chassis incorporates accessible mounting points intended to simplify the installation of specialist equipment and accessories through approved upfitters.

The Super Duty will be equipped with several towing technologies already available on the Ranger. Picture: (Ford)

The bakkie will be equipped with several towing technologies already available on the Ranger, including:

Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which helps steer a trailer while reversing and can store calibration settings for up to 10 different trailers;

Smart Hitch, which measures towball load to assist with trailer weight distribution; and

Onboard Scales, which uses suspension-mounted sensors to estimate payload as cargo is loaded, with weight information displayed on the Sync infotainment system.

According to Ford, development of the Ranger Super Duty included an extensive durability programme that featured corrosion testing, towing dynamometers, shaker rigs, heavy-load off-road testing and autonomous robotic endurance testing at Australia’s You Yangs Proving Ground.

Final pricing will only be announced closer to the local launch in 2027. However, Ford says current market conditions indicate a starting price of about R1.1m for the single chassis cab, rising to about R1.3m for the flagship double cab.