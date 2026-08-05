REVIEW | Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Night Edition may inspire some to stretch for three-pointed star

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It is no secret that Chinese cars have invaded the local market.

But in fireside conversation one gets the impression that if affordability pressures were not as severe, South Africans would continue to stay faithful to long-admired legacy brands.

Put it this way: you buy the Omoda C5 because of the low sticker price and value for money on paper, but your medium-term aspiration is towards something from an upmarket emblem, likely German.

In the 2010s the W204 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was a firm player in the monthly top 10 of new vehicle sales.

Alpine Grey paint stands out among usual varieties of the hue. (Brenwin Naidu)

It was a default choice for executives and corporate fleets, offered in trims that ranged from the basic but attainable C180 Classic to an AMG-trimmed V6 (the full-fat V8 AMG was part of a separate category altogether).

These days the nameplate has shifted to niche status, but this repositioning has also been experienced by its chief rival, the BMW 3 Series. Audi no longer fields the A4, while the four-door A5 has moved further upmarket.

Today, a standard C200 Avantgarde goes for R943,506, and for similar money, those who find the classical sedan design format a bit fuddy-duddy may find the Mercedes-Benz GLA a more compelling option.

We are assuming this buyer is purposefully ignoring the junior A-Class or CLA in favour of the larger dimensions and perception of added toughness that comes with a crossover body.

The cabin is well-assembled, if sombre. (Brenwin Naidu)

The GLA was first launched in 2013 and is in its second generation. Locally, anyway, as the third-generation version is yet to be released in our market.

Mercedes-Benz has been on a push to box clever with the marketing of its offerings, releasing models with bundled options punted as special editions.

The GLA 200 Night Edition is among these creations. It is an aesthetic job, sporting an appealing paint option named Alpine Grey and spiffy AMG-derived alloy wheels. And that really is the extent of it.

Still, the opportunity to test a Night Edition recently afforded a refresher on the GLA in isolation.

1.3l petrol motor lacks in comparison to bigger diesel prospect. (Brenwin Naidu)

This is a car that last passed through my hands in 2020, shortly after lockdown had ended, when a GLA 200d came for testing.

That derivative made a strong impression thanks to its turbocharged-diesel engine, and it remains, in my view, the one to spring for.

Under the hood of the GLA 200 Night Edition is a 1.3l turbocharged petrol engine with four cylinders. “It’s a Renault engine,” is what the armchair critics often respond with.

AMG-derived alloys part of Night Edition package. (Brenwin Naidu)

But they would be wrong, technically, because the unit was developed by Mercedes-Benz in collaboration with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

In the Mercedes-Benz lexicon, it wears the official code of M282 and puts out 130kW/270Nm.

Driven with a genteel approach, the motor is not as lacklustre as expected.

But when you start asking tougher questions — overtaking on inclines and that sort of thing — the noise and imbalance are not very Mercedes-Benz-like in character. And even despite the small displacement, the unit is not as economical as anticipated. Our car returned an average of 9l/100km.

Nifty details worth admiring. (Brenwin Naidu)

Happily, we can report road manners are of the typical Mercedes-Benz standard. On a jaunt down the N3 freeway, the GLA reminded us of its sturdy feel at the national limit, confidently covering those lengthier stints.

The ride is on the firmer side — an inherent GLA characteristic — but amplified by the fitment of 235/45/20 wheels. Pocked and cratered sections through my Heidelberg test route had me wincing for the welfare of those tyres on more than one occasion, but luckily there was no need to bring the tyre repair kit into action.

No spare wheel, space-saver or otherwise, but to be fair, Mercedes-Benz is not the only brand guilty of omitting such a piece of equipment.

We know the story when it comes to crossovers: beyond the tougher pretence, this category of vehicle is best enjoyed in the built-up, urban environment. And the GLA excels in the habitats of Rosebank, Sandton and other sections with Instagrammable eateries.

The Night Edition really turns heads. From that exciting paint option which would look at home on a two-seater exotic to those gleaming wheels, as well as the prominent grille and glossy black body inserts, this is a looker.

Manual seat adjustment is a glaring omission. (Brenwin Naidu)

The interior is sombre, though, but that has more to do with the black upholstery choice. The materials are a combination of Artico leatherette for the side bolsters and headrests, with suede-like microfibre on the centre sections.

Build quality is good, with various touchpoints that feel genuinely upmarket, from the chunky three-spoke steering wheel to the mechanical, springy action of the interior door release. A little detail to delight the tactile senses. Those metallic ventilation slots are also a nifty touch.

The MBUX dual-screens are going to be a point of debate: for me, their dimensions are just right, but buyers yearning for television-sized interfaces will be disappointed.

There are some lamentable elements to the GLA cabin. Those capacitive steering wheel controls have never been great. Volkswagen took heed of criticism and ditched them for conventional buttons; Mercedes-Benz should do the same. Manual seat adjustment at this price point is also questionable, as is the omission of features like keyless-entry, which has become expected even in the entry-level compact arena these days.

The GLA 200 Night Edition is an appealing premium crossover from a legacy marque that still holds status.

My take is that the type of buyer committed to living that aspiration is not going to spare much thought for the idea that its R984,140 basic price tag would get two similar-sized Chinese crossovers.

They want a Mercedes-Benz, end of story. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.