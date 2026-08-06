New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 HEV packs a 341kW punch

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Toyota has boosted its local Land Cruiser line-up with the introduction of the all-new Land Cruiser 300 HEV.

Available in premium ZX specification – and later this year in adventure-focused GR-S grade – this newcomer marries a 3.5l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine to a compact electric motor and nickel-metal hydride battery pack.

The 300 HEV is capable of sipping as little as 10l/100km on the combined cycle (an improvement of 1.6l/100km). (Toyota)

Paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, Toyota claims a combined system output of 341kW and 790Nm of torque. For context, its non-hybrid petrol sibling produces 305kW and 650Nm. With a top speed of 210km/h, Toyota says the 2,685kg 300 HEV is capable of sipping as little as 10l/100km on the combined cycle (an improvement of 1.6l/100km), with CO₂ emissions as low as 226g/km.

Another benefit of the electrified powertrain is the addition of a waterproof AC inverter beneath the centre console, providing an external power supply of up to 1,500W – useful for powering various electrical devices or serving as an emergency power source during load-shedding.

The launch of the 300 HEV is complemented by subtle updates across the range. Customers will benefit from a refreshed exterior colour palette, including the introduction of Magnetite Black and Classic White, together with revised availability of several existing colours across the GX-R, ZX and GR-S derivatives. Interior trim combinations have also been refined, further enhancing the cabin’s premium appeal.

All Land Cruiser 300 models come standard with LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, keyless entry with auto-door-lock, park distance control, an electric parking brake, climate control with rear zone, power driver-seat adjustment, a multi-information display, built-in navigation (with Tracks4Africa support on GX-R), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, multiple power outlets with charging ports, Crawl Control and Drive Mode Select.

The ZX and GR-S models build on this with fold-down third-row seating, a power-operated tailgate with hands-free function, a heated steering wheel with wood accents, a JBL 14-speaker audio system with DVD playback and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Multi-Terrain Monitor with Panoramic View, seat heating and ventilation for first- and second-row passengers, a wireless charger and tyre pressure monitoring.

The ZX model adds a Wi-Fi-enabled rear-seat entertainment system with wireless headphones, while the GR-S model features Toyota’s Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System to maximise off-road capability. Both variants feature additional Drive Mode Select modes and a Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management system to further enhance vehicle control.

Toyota Safety Sense is fitted to both the ZX and GR-S grades and offers a full suite of active safety aids, including Lane Trace Assist and all-speed radar cruise control. Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with braking and Adaptive High Beam are also included.

The new Land Cruiser 300 HEV ZX is priced at R2,287,700 and the HEV GR-S at R2,343,800. Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, a nine-service/90,000km service plan and an eight-year/160,000km hybrid battery warranty.