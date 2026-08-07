Motoring

Volkswagen must act now, controlling families say, as profit falls

Executives call for swift action

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The German car group’s controlling families have called on management to ramp up cost cuts and fend off Chinese rivals. Picture: (Axel Schmidt)

Volkswagen must act now to secure competitiveness, the German car group’s controlling families said on Thursday in their clearest message yet to management amid a push to ramp up cost cuts and fend off Chinese rivals.

“The Volkswagen Group is at a historic crossroads. For the sake of the company and its sustainable competitiveness, everyone must now step up and take responsibility,” said Hans Dieter Poetsch, board chairperson of Porsche SE, the investment vehicle of the Porsche/Piech car dynasty and Volkswagen’s top shareholder.

“The longer decisions are delayed, the bigger the problems will become,” Poetsch added.

Porsche SE finance chief Johannes Lattwein called on the group to reduce excess capacity, significantly lower costs, and strengthen decision-making.

Porsche SE reported a 14.5% drop in its adjusted half-year earnings after tax to €949m (R17.97bn) on Friday.

It owns 31.9% in Volkswagen and 12.5% in its sports car subsidiary Porsche.

Reuters

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