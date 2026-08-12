REVIEW | Low safety spec spoils chipper and cheap Tata Tiago

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“Tata ma chance” became a well-worn headline in those early days of the Indian brand’s entry into the SA market over two decades back. Tata tried to make its mark locally, but its attempts were short-lived, repeating the same cycle of fanfare, followed by silence.

Now the passenger car firm wants another shot. Under the Motus banner, led by seasoned executives such as CEO Thato Magasa, the marque aims to appeal to value-conscious buyers.

And nothing in the range embodies this value-conscious position as well as the Tiago, its cheapest offering and one of the most affordable cars in the country overall.

Under the R200,000 mark, it competes with models such as the Renault Kwid, Suzuki S-Presso, Toyota Vitz and Suzuki Celerio. All sourced from India, like Tata. It costs R189,900 in basic XM manual; the XT manual we tested goes for R209,900, and the XT Automatic costs R224,900.

Included is a five-year/125,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan. The car has a cheerful energy, no doubt enlivened by the bubblegum blue paintwork worn by our tester. Its dimensions are right for the A-segment, with a length of 3,767mm; height of 1,537mm and width of 1,677mm with its mirrors folded.

An acceptable interior but some trim at the rear was ill-fitting. Picture: (Tata SA)

It had been a while since testing a vehicle in this category and pricing point. Last was the Toyota Vitz, based on the Suzuki Celerio, in 2023. The standard of budget car cabins has clearly been improved by the Tiago, which is far more pleasant than expected.

Good marks for the rubberised, grippy texture of the gearshift lever, with a nice and substantial feel that put me in mind of stout commercial vehicles. The Tiago model sports Tata’s distinctive single-spoke steering wheel design, with its glossy black cover and illuminated Tata logo. Piano-black material is rarely a good choice — but it irks me less at this price than in a car costing over R500,000.

The digital cluster has a rudimentary look to it, but the 10.25-inch touchscreen makes a decent impression, with audio capabilities powered by Harman. Obviously, we needed to test the range of acoustic capability: from Ronnie Jordan’s smooth jazz to the wailing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the quality seemed above-average for a car of this type.

The Tiago has a hard-wearing seat upholstery texture and though the seats themselves are narrow and slim (to maximise cabin space), they proved fine for a week of extended highway travel and slow urban traffic. They are not at Range Rover levels of sumptuousness, but they work.

The air-conditioning system deserves praise too. Clearly, it was designed for the stifling heat of a Mumbai summer. Cranked up in the middle of a blazing day during this tail-end of what we call winter, the system pumps cool, crisp air with a powerful fan.

Dainty spoiler is for aesthetics and not downforce. Picture: (Tata SA)

The convenience features are in line with expectations. You get the basics, from electric windows to rear park distance control, with one of the loudest warning chimes ever heard in a car. A sultry Bollywood-type voice reminds occupants to fasten their belts.

Checking out the 242l boot, there was stronger evidence of cost-cutting. There is no fixture that lifts the parcel shelf with the tailgate, and sometimes the shelf gets caught at a skew angle. Some of the plastic trim around the boot area appeared to be ill-fitting.

While the gearlever itself has a substantial feel and the quality of the action between the gates is okay, quicker shifts can err on the graunchy side. Pity because the 1.2l petrol motor is willing and able.

This is a perky three-pot offering 63kW/113Nm. It fizzes nicely around town and appears to have no qualms hustling the Tiago’s light 965kg mass at freeway speeds. Claimed consumption is 5l/100km. The economy readout is in km/l format: 13.8km/l equals 7.2l/100km.

The Tiago is a likeable car, but what really disqualifies it is the airbag count of two. It received a four-star Global NCAP rating, but that was in 2020 — more stringent requirements apply to current test standards, including the critical importance of side head airbags. Anti-lock brakes are standard across the range, but electronic stability control is only fitted to the XT versions.

The Kwid and S-Presso also give buyers a mere two airbags. But the Vitz and Celerio offer six from the base models. Tata SA confirmed there will be an updated model launched in 2027, which will have six airbags from the base model.