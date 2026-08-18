New Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets styling and technology upgrades

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The updated C-Class has a sharpened presence and enhanced comfort. Picture:

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an upgraded C-Class sedan and estate, the most comprehensive technical update yet for the German brand’s best-selling model range.

The C-Class, first introduced in 1982, has sold more than 12-million units worldwide. The fifth-generation W206 range was globally launched in 2021 and, a year later, made its debut in South Africa, where it is built at the Mercedes KuGompo City (formerly East London) factory for the local and export markets.

The facelift brings revised styling, a more sophisticated interior, upgraded chassis technology and a range of electrified petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The latest MBUX generation brings the AI-based MBUX Virtual Assistant to the C-Class. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

The facelift comprises a new radiator grille with an illuminated chrome surround, twin-star headlights and redesigned bumpers and lights. On the sedan, the taillights feature a striking star design. New colours, wheels and an AMG Line Plus package are also available.

The cabin receives upgraded trim and upholstery options, a 12.3″ digital instrument cluster and an 11.9″ portrait-format central display. The fourth-generation MBUX system incorporates AI from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini. The MBUX Virtual Assistant can handle complex conversations, provide information, help with navigation and find music and podcasts.

The system also allows over-the-air software updates, and customers can add digital functions after purchase through the Mercedes-Benz Store. The optional Burmester 3D surround-sound system now has Dolby Atmos, 15 speakers and a 710W amplifier.

The taillights feature a striking star design. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

The estate offers up to 490l of luggage space, expanding to 1,510l with the rear seats folded.

The powertrain range includes four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The C200 produces outputs of 130kW and 270Nm, the C250 160kW and 320Nm, and the C300 190kW and 400Nm. Diesel versions produce 120kW or 147kW.

The C400 e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid produces 290kW and 650Nm, with a 19.53kWh battery providing up to 100km of electric range.

The powertrain range includes four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid technology. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has also retuned the chassis for greater agility while retaining long-distance comfort. Rear-axle steering can reduce the turning circle to 10.64m, while improved aerodynamics and insulation further reduce cabin noise.

Driver assistance technology includes Google Maps-based navigation, augmented-reality navigation and the latest MB.DRIVE systems, with up to 10 cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors. Optional functions include automatic lane changes, enhanced parking assistance and collision avoidance when reversing.

The revamped C-Class will be launched locally in 2027.