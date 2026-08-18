New Volkswagen T-Roc opens for pre-orders in South Africa

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The new second-generation T-Roc makes a strong first impression with angry front end styling. Picture:

Volkswagen South Africa has confirmed that its new second-generation T-Roc is now available for pre-order.

Built on the German carmaker’s latest MQB Evo platform, the new T-Roc is 122mm longer than the outgoing model, has a 28mm longer wheelbase and adopts noticeably more aggressive exterior styling.

Sustainability is also a big talking point, with Volkswagen claiming about 20% of the vehicle’s plastics are made from recycled materials.

The new T-Roc can be had with alloy wheels measuring up to 20-inches in diameter. Picture: (VW )

With its coupé-inspired silhouette, the front end is dominated by an extra-wide radiator grille framed by slim LED headlamp clusters. On top-tier variants these are linked by a narrow light strip and a white illuminated VW badge.

While the side profile is characterised by a striking silver stripe “hockey stick” that extends from the A-pillar to the D-pillar, the rear completes the redesign with a full-width LED crossbar and red illuminated logo.

Depending on the market, the new T-Roc is available in four distinct specification lines: Base, Life, Style and R-Line. Six exterior colours are offered: Pure White, Wolf Grey, Grenadilla Black, Canary Yellow, Flamed Red and Celestial Blue. A contrasting black roof can also be specified.

Riding on refreshed alloy wheels measuring up to 20-inches in diameter, all models are available with a towing bracket rated to carry heavy e-bikes with a drawbar load of 80kg.

A full-width LED crossbar and red illuminated logo rule the rear. Picture: (VW )

Inside, the cabin has been comprehensively updated with premium-quality, soft-touch surfaces and a new dashboard upholstered in a specially developed fabric Volkswagen said creates a “lounge-style atmosphere” when paired with ambient lighting.

Features borrowed from its Tiguan and Tayron siblings include the latest version of the driving experience control, which manages functions such as driving profiles and volume adjustment.

Available features include Volkswagen’s latest Digital Cockpit, a 10.3-inch infotainment system with wireless app-connect and a leather multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles.

The reworked interior is packed with more tech and more premium materials. Picture: (VW )

Park Assist and a rear-view camera are standard, while the IQ.Drive package is available as an option. It adds front assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, side assist, rear traffic alert and an exit warning system, lane keeping system with traffic jam assist, and emergency assist.

Thanks to its longer body and increased wheelbase, the new T-Roc offers space for up to five adults while overall boot capacity grows from 445l to 475l.

Under the bonnet, South Africa T-Roc models will be offered with a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine. Paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, it produces 110kW and 250Nm of torque.

Final pricing and specifications will be announced closer to launch early in September.