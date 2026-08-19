Here’s how much more you could pay for petrol and diesel in September

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Rising international petroleum product prices, partly offset by a stronger rand, mean South African motorists should brace for higher fuel costs in September, with the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) showing growing under-recoveries across all fuel grades.

The CEF’s latest daily snapshot, published on August 17, points to petrol price increases of about 68c/l for 93-octane and 79c/l for 95-octane.

Diesel users face a much steeper rise, with the wholesale price of 500ppm diesel expected to increase by R2.75/l and 50ppm diesel by R2.93/l.

If current projections hold, motorists can expect to pay R26.10/l for 93-octane petrol, up from the current R25.42/l, and R26.37/l for 95-octane inland, up from R25.58/l.

At the coast, 95-octane petrol is expected to cost R25.50/l, compared with the current R24.71/l.

The wholesale price of 500ppm diesel is expected to reach R28.92/l inland, up from R26.17/l, and R28.05/l at the coast, compared with the current R25.30/l.

Meanwhile, 50ppm diesel is projected to reach R29.83/l inland, up from R26.90/l, and R28.57/l at the coast, compared with R25.64/l currently.

These projections remain subject to change before month-end, with the final fuel price adjustments for September set to take effect on September 2.