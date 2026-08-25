LONG-TERM INTRODUCTION | Our Volvo ES90 has an episode of stage fright

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One of the best tropes in The Sopranos is when Silvio does his impression of that Michael Corleone line from the widely unappreciated Godfather 3.

“Just when I thought I was out … they pull me back in.”

That was my thought when our new ES90 long-termer decided it wanted to be a statue. “Just when I thought Volvo fixed those EX30 and EX90 gremlins … this!”

Our car showed a series of warnings on its infotainment screen. (Brenwin Naidu)

Our initial interactions with the ES90 were flawless. From the launch drive to the customary week-long test, absolutely nothing strange happened.

No hassles with the key, no infotainment oddities, the car just did what it was supposed to — restoring good feelings held for Volvo models of before. The reports were very positive.

Anyway, it can only get better from here, right? The car currently remains with the Volvo dealership in Bedfordview, undergoing troubleshooting.

Once that’s done, we’ll report back on what prompted the car’s bout of performance anxiety. And how it was fixed. It should be noted, though, that these kinds of inconveniences make for worthwhile reading where long-term updates are concerned.

The author was looking forward to getting planted in the sumptuous driver's seat. (Brenwin Naidu)

You want to know how the aftersales process works. And perhaps even the brands themselves are curious to know what really happens when their service providers are called upon in the not-so-glamorous throes of a roadside emergency.

Well, let me tell you the whole story — the Volvo didn’t leave me stranded next to the M1. Thankfully, it left me stranded in the safety of my apartment complex parking lot.

The car was delivered exactly six days before. I hopped into it for the first time on Wednesday last week, intending to drive to the airport to catch a flight to Cape Town. Its range indicated 400km.

Excitedly, my smartphone was paired, the seat adjusted, and the heating elements cranked up. “The car cannot start. Call assistance” was the foreboding message after I tipped the column shifter into D.

Watching old videos of The Saint while awaiting the tow truck. (Brenwin Naidu)

Safe to say the Volvo was going nowhere. So I took my bags out and went on the e-hailing route. The first driver said he couldn’t do airport trips. I waited for another car. The second driver took the trip. But then we got stopped at a roadblock, and he encountered some trouble over unpaid fines. I missed the flight.

The next day I started making plans to sort out the Volvo. Waiting for the tow truck allowed me to play around with the car’s impressive infotainment system, watching YouTube videos while waiting.

I ran upstairs to grab a snack, but when I came back, the Volvo had decided to shut itself down and lock me out, trapping everything, including my work laptop.

Luckily, I had my phone on me so I could call Volvo’s helpful fleet manager. He told me to go to the trunk and hit the release button. Miraculously, this unlocked all the doors too. Remember that if you’re ever in a similar situation with an ES90.

With its drivetrain locked, getting the car onto the flat-bed was tricky. (Brenwin Naidu)

The tow truck arrived, and the driver seemed stressed when he saw it was an electric car. The fact that it was dead meant there was no clear way to get the transmission into neutral.

Then it was a search for the tow hook anchorage point. And then the hook itself. This was found under the front trunk in a pouch that also housed a small compressor for the tyres.

Luckily, the truck operator’s colleagues came with a set of wheel dollies. They were fastened to the rear axle — the driven wheels — while the front wheels remained free even in the car’s “locked” state.

What should have been a quick affair in theory took nearly three hours. The car kept “crabbing” and sliding as it approached the loading bed. It was harrowing to watch because more than once, it seemed like the vehicle’s lower sills were going to make contact with the truck’s platform. And then there was the slippage as the winch seemed to struggle with the Volvo’s 2,410kg mass.

Eventually the operator managed to on-load the ES90 safely. (Brenwin Naidu)

Eventually, the car was loaded at a weird angle with one of its wheels in contact with the edge of the truck’s bay. A thick rubber pad wedged between spared the poor diamond-cut alloy from a horrible fate.

Volvo’s fleet manager followed up the next day and checked the car out after it was unloaded. A relief to hear it was all in good order.

Bottom-line, third-party operators handling specialised electric models of this kind should receive better training for a more seamless recovery process.

I’m not the registered owner of the car but felt anxious about the process of on-loading. Now, imagine a customer who’s recently spent over R1.5m on their new ES90? Once our vapour grey steed gets back, we look forward to racking up those miles.

Comment from Volvo Car SA:

The High to Low Converter Module (HCLM) is communicating on the vehicle network but is not charging the 12V batteries and most likely will need to be replaced. This part is VIN specific, thus not from the shelf.