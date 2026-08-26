New Volkswagen Tukan pickup could be headed for South Africa

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The Volkswagen Tukan double cab will be available in the flagship Extreme trim, positioning it more as a lifestyle-orientated vehicle. Picture:

Volkswagen has fully revealed its new Tukan half-ton pickup in Brazil, showing the model in both single- and double-cab configurations ahead of its planned launch next year.

Developed and built in Brazil, the Tukan is the first Volkswagen pickup to use the MQB platform, which currently underpins models such as the Polo, T-Roc, Golf and upcoming Tengo.

Production will take place at the company’s São José dos Pinhais plant, with 76% of its parts set to be made locally.

The single cab Tukan is aimed at work and professional use. Picture: (VW )

The single-cab Tukan will be offered in entry-level Robust specification, with a shorter cabin and longer load bed aimed at work and professional use. The double cab, meanwhile, will be available in flagship Extreme trim, positioning it more as a lifestyle-orientated vehicle.

Volkswagen has adapted the MQB platform for pickup duty, including fitting a leaf-spring rear suspension designed to balance load-carrying ability with ride comfort and stability.

The wheelbase has also been extended to accommodate the load bed without compromising cabin space. The load bed includes an integrated toolbox and has been designed to accommodate pallets of different sizes.

Volkswagen says it has already put the Tukan through more than 2-million kilometres of testing, including evaluations by customers in real-world working conditions.

The load bed features an integrated toolbox and is designed to fit pallets of various sizes. Picture: (VW )

Volkswagen has yet to confirm the Tukan’s engine line-up, but Brazilian reports point to three possibilities:

a naturally aspirated 1.6 l four-cylinder petrol engine;

four-cylinder petrol engine; the 1.0 TSI turbocharged flex-fuel engine; and

a 1.5 TSI Evo with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance.

Those engines remain unconfirmed for now, as do their respective power outputs and transmission combinations. The Tukan will, however, be front-wheel drive only.

The Tukan will be launched in Brazil during the first half of 2027. A spokesperson at Volkswagen South Africa confirmed to TimesLIVE Motoring that the pickup is currently under investigation for a possible local introduction in the future.