REVIEW | Proton X50 gets new lease on life as Geely Coolray

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Casualties of market forces are inevitable as a raft of new auto brands try to make their mark in SA.

Proton and its short-lived efforts is one example. The Malaysian brand gave it a shot here in the 2000s and quietly went away. Their cars had an interesting flavour, with models like the Gen-2 hatchback proudly sporting a rear plate about its Lotus-engineered provenance.

Then it returned a few years ago, before going silent yet again, after Combined Motor Holdings ended its agreement as distributor.

Faux diffuser and spoiler lends to street credibility. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Proton is half-owned by Chinese giant Geely, which also has a controlling stake in Swedish premium marque Volvo. In a way, Proton will live on locally — as the Geely Coolray is effectively a refreshed version of the Proton X50.

At this point, if you purchased an X50 or the X70, you might be seething at the abrupt exit of Proton. Not only would the departure affect resale values, but the obvious uncertainty around maintenance and aftersales is also glaring.

Hard to keep the black-painted 18-inchers clean. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

But there is a warm ray of hope. We received this feedback from the company this week after reaching out:

“Geely will support all Proton owners and there are also agreements in place with CMH.”

No further specifics were provided, so best to check in with a dealership if you fall into this group.

Power comes from a 1.5l four-cylinder. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Pricing for the new Coolray begins at R369,900 for the Nova model grade. That gives you a standard four airbags and expected fare including a reverse camera, touchscreen infotainment, as well as keyless entry. The mid-tier Vanguard comes in at R399,900 and the range-topping Vertex is yours for R429,900.

This model — which we tested — packs six airbags, leatherette upholstery, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof and surround-view camera.

The surround-view system takes the guesswork out of parking. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

The warranty is five years or 150,000km, while the service-plan duration is five years or 50,000km. At this point former Proton buyers would be right to hope Geely stays around long enough for buyers to get full use of the warranty and service-plan coverage.

The Coolray, even in top-grade trim, represents a lot for the money on paper. It sits in the crosshairs of Chinese B-segment crossovers like the GAC GS3 Emzoom, Lepas L4, Chery Tiggo Cross, Jaecoo J5, Omoda C5 and Jetour Dashing.

Aesthetically, the vehicle is on the sportier side of the scale. It does not try to ape European sport-utility vehicle offerings as blatantly as some of its peers. But some may accuse its body of writing cheques that its powertrain cannot cash. Just look at how over-the-top that rear spoiler is, for instance.

A boot of 330 litres is wide if not deep. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Compared to the newer Geely crop, the Coolray feels a bit different. It has the requisite large infotainment screen — but the cabin’s perceived level of quality is not on par with something like the latest Geely E5.

One could probably live with that if they do not have a reference point for comparison.

What could prove harder to live with is the powertrain. The word “calibration” is bandied about frequently in road tests on Chinese products and usually as a precursor to negative comments.

We stand under correction but no other car in this category has such a serious spoiler. (Brenwin Naidu)

When we talk about calibration, we generally refer to how well the gearbox-engine pairing is optimised, whether it functions suitably or has clear deficiencies.

From the way the Coolray lurches from standstill, you would indeed say it is poorly-calibrated. It is prone to spinning its wheels and we lost count of how many times the Coolray squealed away from right-turn intersections where quick use of the accelerator was needed to get away from the lights safely. In slower environments, especially noted when parking, the Coolray has a concerning tendency to roll backwards.

As it was with the Proton X50, the Coolray uses a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 1.5l, turbocharged-petrol motor. Except this one has four cylinders and not three, like the old Proton, which shared its unit with certain Volvo XC40 derivatives. The Coolray produces 128kW/290Nm and it indicated an average consumption of 8.6l/100km by the end of our test period.

It has a decent interior, though quality is not to the same standard as the Geely E5. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

It is a well-sized vehicle, striking that “just right” balance between compact and large categories. It is 4,380mm long and 1,795mm wide. Boot space is 330l. Its clearance is 160mm, more on par with a typical hatchback than an outdoorsy crossover intended to handle the odd gravel track.

As pointed out there is no shortage of contenders in this segment, from Chinese and legacy players.

The slim digital instrument cluster. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

The Coolray ticks the boxes although it is not free of shortcomings — but perhaps the most important thing that remains to be seen is whether Geely has the staying power and can deliver for its customers where aftersales support is concerned.

Recent sales success aside, it is still early days for Chinese brands in SA. We cannot forget that the oldest of them all — Great Wall Motors — is still only 19.