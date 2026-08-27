Porsche unveils 911 Challenge as new entry-level customer race car

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Porsche has added a new entry-level model to its customer motorsport line-up with the 911 Challenge, a circuit-only race car based heavily on the current 911 GT3.

Unlike the 911 Cup introduced in 2025, the 911 Challenge uses a substantial amount of production-car technology, including the GT3’s aerodynamics, seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and air conditioning. It also retains the GT3 RS steering wheel, with additional functions designed for racing.

The 911 Challenge is powered by a 4.0l naturally aspirated flat-six producing 379kW at 8,500rpm, with a 9,000rpm redline. The engine is largely derived from the production GT3, while the racing version uses a modified rear silencer with a catalytic converter but no particulate filter.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels through the seven-speed PDK gearbox. Drivers can select automatic or manual gear changes using the steering-wheel paddles.

The 911 Challenge is powered by a 4.0l naturally aspirated flat-six producing 379kW. Picture: (Porsche)

Porsche has equipped the Challenge with a range of systems intended to make circuit racing more accessible, including adjustable ABS, traction control and electronic stability control. The car also features variable driving-dynamics systems, including multi-stage adjustable Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.

On the chassis front, the 911 Challenge features motorsport-specific dampers and a three-position adjustable anti-roll bar, while 18-inch wheels carry racing slicks using the standard five-hole mounting pattern. The braking system uses 380mm steel discs front and rear, based on technology used by the 911 GT4 R.

The Challenge shares its dimensions and key body components with the 911 GT3. An integrated three-jack air-jack system is standard, while the rear wing can be mechanically adjusted through four positions. Other competition-specific equipment includes a FIA-certified rain light and quick-release bonnet fasteners.

Inside, Porsche has stripped out the sound-deadening material, carpets and standard trim found in the road-going GT3. A welded-in roll cage provides additional structural protection, while the driver sits in an adjustable racing bucket seat with a six-point harness. A 110-litre FT3 fuel tank and fire-extinguishing system are also fitted.

Drivers sit in an adjustable racing bucket seat with a six-point harness. Picture: (Porsche)

The 911 Challenge is not road legal and is intended exclusively for circuit competition. Porsche says it has developed its operating and spare-parts cost structure specifically for customer racing.

From the 2027 season, the car will be eligible for a number of Porsche one-make racing series worldwide, including Porsche Challenge and Trophy events.

The 911 Challenge effectively replaces Porsche’s previous entry-level competition cars, the Cayman GT4 Clubsport and 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. It joins the 911 GT4 R, 911 Cup and 911 GT3 R in Porsche’s customer racing range, meaning all four of the manufacturer’s current GT competition cars are now based on the 911.

The 911 GT4 R is aimed at international GT4 competition, while the 911 Cup competes in Porsche’s one-make championships, including the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and national Carrera Cup series. The 911 GT3 R sits at the top of the range and is used by customer teams in international GT3 competition.